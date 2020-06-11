Incident/ offense reports
JUNE 8
» An information report was filed from Macedonia Drive. A 2011 Dodge Charger ($5,000) was reported stolen.
» An information report was filed from Cotton Avenue.
» Aggravated assault second degree was reported from North Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard/Parker Drive.
» Burglary (forced) third degree and larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from East Davis Street. Various jewelry ($300) and coins ($100) were reported stolen.
JUNE 9
» Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Malone Circle. One red lawn mower ($160), one yellow leaf blower ($160), and one yellow weed eater ($160) were reported stolen.
» Aggravated assault-menacing (gun) was reported from Eufaula Avenue.
» Domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief were filed from Meadow Lane. One bedroom wall ($75) and one wooden door and hinges ($150) were reported damaged.
» Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from Sanford Avenue. One Sig Sauer .9mm handgun ($750), one Taurus TH9 .9mm handgun ($600), two .9mm magazines ($40), and thirty .9mm rounds ($13.20) were reported stolen.
» Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from West Boundary Street. One black Motorola Moto G6 cell phone ($110) was reported stolen.
» An information report was filed from Meadow Lane. One black wallet containing ID, bank card, & photos was recovered.
JUNE 10
» Aggravated assault (A to M) was reported from Norman Street at Rollins Avenue.
» Theft first degree was filed from Five Mile Road. One Ford F-250 truck ($6,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.
» Forgery/circulating illegal paper money without authority was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One counterfeit $50 bill was reported.
» Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Cheneyhatchee Creek Boat Ramp. One rear driver’s window of vehicle ($300) was reported damaged.
» Larceny/theft (firearms) second degree and auto theft first degree were filed from Country Club Road. A 2016 white Chevrolet Silverado truck and a Charles Daly 20GA semi-automatic shotgun ($300) were reported stolen and later recovered.
» Auto theft first degree and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no force) were filed from Country Club Road. One Nissan Sentra ($2,500) was reported stolen and later recovered.
JUNE 11
» Criminal mischief third degree was filed from North Eufaula Avenue. The back driver’s side window of a vehicle ($200) was reported damaged.
» Simple assault third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
