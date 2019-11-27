ArrestsNov. 20

Kenyatta Wilson, 26, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500).

» Yolanda Ross, 48, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500).

Nov. 21

» Brandon Letoris Ford, 21, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Nov. 22

» Christopher Columbus Pruitt, 47, of Ozark was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Nov. 23

» Jose Ramon Rodriguez, 41, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

» Joel Richard Leis, 32, of Abbeville, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

» Sage Ryan Fox, 24, of Bayard, New Mexico, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass third degree.

Nov. 24

» Michael Blake Stevenson, 32, of Clayton was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

» Valerie Rose Martz, 26, of Abbeville was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (any substance).

» Dollie Danelle Granger, 28, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree.

Incident/Offense ReportsNov. 21

» Harassment was reported from Central Avenue.

» Theft of services fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from North Eufaula Avenue. Alcoholic beverages ($6) were reported as stolen.

Nov. 23

» Open container of alcohol in a vehicle and driving under the influence (alcohol) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue.

Nov. 24

» Domestic violence third degree was reported from Lunsford Drive.

» An information report was filed from Woodlawn Drive in regards to loose animals.

» Harassment was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

» Reckless endangerment was filed from Davis Street at Davis Lane.

» A self-inflicted gunshot was reported from Highway 30 at Cottonhill Road.

» Domestic violence third degree was reported Meadow Drive.

» Burglary third degree was reported from South Forsyth Street. A title to a vehicle was reported as stolen.

» Damage to property was filed from Clayton Highway.

