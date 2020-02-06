Arrests

Jan. 30

» Preston Ray Carpenter, 39, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with theft of property second degree ($1,500 to $2,500).

Feb. 4

» Kevin Christopher Ohara, 42, of Dothan was arrested and charged with failure to appear on charges of possession of marijuana second degree.

Feb. 5

» Jesse Layton, 48, was arrested and charged with theft of property fourth degree (less than $500).

» Jamal Ra’saun Preston, 19, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle and criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500).

Incident/Offense Reports

Feb. 3

» Stolen property -credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Reported as stolen were a Direct Express debit card, a U.S. Social Security card, and assorted U.S. currency totaling $540.

» Laceny/theft — theft from a public building (less than $500) was filed from North Eufaula Avenue. Cash totaling $452 was reported as stolen.

» Family offense — abandonment of a child was reported from Inlet Road.

» Burglary- residence and larceny/theft (theft from residence less than $500) were filed from Gammage Road. A HP laptop, chrome in color ($200) and a .357 Taurus Tracker with a black rubber grip, serial number JW984514 ($400) were reported as stolen.

» Larceny/theft (theft of articles from auto) and larceny/theft (theft of firearms, $500 — less than $1,500) were reported. A Smith and Wesson 9 mm, black frame with silver slide, Model SW9UE ($260) was reported as stolen.

» Assault/domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief were filed from Spruce Circle. An iPhone 7 ($500) was reported damaged.

Feb. 4

» An information report was filed from North Randolph Avenue.

» Damaged property — criminal mischief was reported from First Street. A front door and frame ($500) were reported as damaged.

» Assault/domestic coercion (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Gammage Road.

» Burglary and larceny/theft (less than $500) were filed from Inlet Road. Reported as stolen were a cash register ($200) a 32 inch Emerson television ($100) and a Stihl weed eater ($150).

» Burglary and larceny/theft were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. A cash register ($5,000) and cash totaling $150 were reported as stolen. A cash register ($5,000) and a drive thru window ($500) were reported as damaged.

» Larceny/theft (theft of articles from auto) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. An Eastwig hammer ($38) was reported as stolen.

>> Burglary and larceny/theft (less than $500) were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Cash totaling $103 was reported as stolen.

>> An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. A cash register ($5,000), Big H gift cards, a pen, and pennies were reported as stolen. Reported recovered were the gift cards and pennies.

Load comments