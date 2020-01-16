Arrests

Jan. 13

» Michael Key, 44, of Hatchechubbee was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

» Jonquarius Kentrell Tyson, 22, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree.

» Kimberly Michelle Helms, 34, of Georgetown was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

» Pecola Ann Cobb, 52, of Georgetown was arrested and charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Jan. 14

» Kadarious Marquel Rhine, 30, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

» Arthur Glenn Williams, 55, of Clayton was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

Jan. 15

» Maximillano Jacinto Martinez, 37, of Clio was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

» Amberlie Desiree Thomas, 34, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with alias writ of arrest.

» David Spurlock, 58, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

Jan. 16

» Shirley Ann Calloway, 63, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Incident/Offense Reports

Jan. 9

» An information report was filed in regards to an animal bite on North Orange Avenue.

Jan. 13

» Assault/domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief were reported from North Eufaula Avenue. A wall ($200) was reported as damaged.

» Public intoxication was filed from Meadow Lane.

» Assault/domestic violence third degree and harassing communications were reported from East Barbour Street.

» Assault/domestic coercion (harassment/intimidation) was filed from Meadow Lane.

» Resisting arrest and disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace were reported from Eufaula Avenue at Washington Street.

Jan. 14

» Larceny/theft (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Alcohol ($108) was reported as stolen.

» Obstruction/attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving were filed from Wall Street at West Boundary.

» An information report was filed in regards to an unattended death on Chewalla Drive.

» Violation of a domestic violence protection order was reported on Country Club Drive.

» Failure to appear (traffic) was filed from Brantley Drive at Eufaula Avenue.

» Burglary was reported from Highway 30. A front door ($100) was reported as damaged.

» Auto theft was filed from Jackson Street. A four door white 2003 Cadillac Deville ($5,000) was reported as stolen.

Jan. 15

» Theft of property second degree ($500 — less than $1,500) and auto theft were reported from Jackson Street. A 1997 Honda Accord ($1,500) and credit/debit cards were reported as stolen.

» Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Fox Ridge Road. A vehicle tag ($70) was reported stolen

