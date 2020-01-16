Arrests
Jan. 13
» Michael Key, 44, of Hatchechubbee was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
» Jonquarius Kentrell Tyson, 22, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree.
» Kimberly Michelle Helms, 34, of Georgetown was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
» Pecola Ann Cobb, 52, of Georgetown was arrested and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Jan. 14
» Kadarious Marquel Rhine, 30, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
» Arthur Glenn Williams, 55, of Clayton was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
Jan. 15
» Maximillano Jacinto Martinez, 37, of Clio was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
» Amberlie Desiree Thomas, 34, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with alias writ of arrest.
» David Spurlock, 58, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
Jan. 16
» Shirley Ann Calloway, 63, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Incident/Offense Reports
Jan. 9
» An information report was filed in regards to an animal bite on North Orange Avenue.
Jan. 13
» Assault/domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief were reported from North Eufaula Avenue. A wall ($200) was reported as damaged.
» Public intoxication was filed from Meadow Lane.
» Assault/domestic violence third degree and harassing communications were reported from East Barbour Street.
» Assault/domestic coercion (harassment/intimidation) was filed from Meadow Lane.
» Resisting arrest and disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace were reported from Eufaula Avenue at Washington Street.
Jan. 14
» Larceny/theft (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Alcohol ($108) was reported as stolen.
» Obstruction/attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving were filed from Wall Street at West Boundary.
» An information report was filed in regards to an unattended death on Chewalla Drive.
» Violation of a domestic violence protection order was reported on Country Club Drive.
» Failure to appear (traffic) was filed from Brantley Drive at Eufaula Avenue.
» Burglary was reported from Highway 30. A front door ($100) was reported as damaged.
» Auto theft was filed from Jackson Street. A four door white 2003 Cadillac Deville ($5,000) was reported as stolen.
Jan. 15
» Theft of property second degree ($500 — less than $1,500) and auto theft were reported from Jackson Street. A 1997 Honda Accord ($1,500) and credit/debit cards were reported as stolen.
» Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Fox Ridge Road. A vehicle tag ($70) was reported stolen
