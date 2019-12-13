Barbour County Commissioners have voted to purchase property for a new Eufaula Courthouse location.
The motion passed during the Dec. 10 in favor of purchasing property on East Barbour Street that the commission has been looking at for several months and had put a retainer of $5,000 down on in August. The vote came just days before the 120-day option on the property was to run out on Dec. 14. Commissioners voting in favor of the purchase during a roll call vote were Earl Gilmore, Rachel Smith, Frank Straughn, and Jerry McGilvray. Commissioners Francis Crews, Pat Ivey and Stan Adams voted no on the issue.
Included in the motion presented to the group by Commissioner McGilvray, was the means to pay for the purchase which will come from Capital Improvement funds. With the $5,000 that was put up for an option on the property, the remaining balance that the commission will owe stands at $620,000.
“Today we just moved ahead to buy the building, that was the motion,” McGilvray said as he answered questions from fellow commissioners. “The only motion we had was just to buy the building.”
The sum the property is being purchased for does not include any improvements that will need to be done to it according to McGilvray; it’s just for the property. The estimated costs of renovations to the existing buildings are still in the works. The final cost of the renovations will depend on what plans are finalized.
The four to three vote to purchase the property brought about comments from commissioners who were on opposing sides of the vote.
“We were elected as county commissioners to represent Barbour County,” said Smith. “I think that the people feel that we will make the best decision for the county. They gave us that charge when they pulled that lever. We cannot get 10 people in here to tell us to not buy the property, then have 20 say buy it. We have to make up our minds as commissioners what is best for the county.”
“We also have to remember that some of the people that are making the decisions for us are not listening to what the people are saying, they have their own personal agenda --— they are moving forward with some things that way. I think that part is wrong,” Crews said. “I still say what I’ve said before; it looks really, really bad that we’ve got people still making $8 an hour and we are willing to spend the money we are willing to spend on a new court house. I agree, let’s get the new courthouse if you say we need it, but let’s agree to pay the people a decent salary to walk into that house and work.
“If you are so sure that we are doing the right thing, why wouldn’t you do a comparison like some of us have asked for? To look at what it would take to redo this one and what it would take to do that one. I have made up my mind that this is what you are going to do, but I want the public to know that I am not in agreement with it unless we are willing to pay our people like we are supposed to pay them.”
Ivey spoke up about her objections, stating that needs that she has brought before the commission for the Clayton courthouse have been overlooked and turned down. She stated that she feels that if more attention was paid to needs at the other courthouse, people on the western side of the county might be more in agreement to the Eufaula project.
Smith said she agreed to the Eufaula project because the Eufaula courthouse has deteriorated. “There is paperwork that says they spent $2 million to renovate the building in 1985. This is 2019, fixing to be 2020, what do you think the cost would be now, $11 to $12 million dollars, to renovate this building?” She told commissioners that the Union Springs Commissioners spent $1.1 million to just to do some exterior work and part of some air conditioning work in 2008, “They did not even do the whole building. Their building is not as big as ours. If they spent that much to do a small project, what are you going to spend to renovate the whole building?”
Some of the perks to the future location of the Eufaula Courthouse is that it is all one level, has adequate parking with designated handicap parking spaces that enable easy access to the buildings.
