A group of small farmers met Thursday, Nov. 7, in Louisville at the Old Louisville School for a meeting held by the Barbour County Extension Office. The meeting’s agenda included presentations from regional Extension agents, an Extension specialist and mental health professionals from Spectra Care.
Topics included hoop-house management and best practices, food safety regulations and trainings offered through the Extension Service, beginning farmer programs and resources, and how to manage stress on the farm.
Participants received printed resources included vegetable and insect guides, a time management book for farmers, and a high tunnel production book. These materials were provided by funds from a grant received by the Barbour County Extension Office from the Small Farmers Marketing and Educational Association.
As part of the small farmers meeting, Henry and Cindy Miller opened up their farm for the group to tour. They showcased their hoop house full of beautiful vegetables. The Millers have had their hoop house for about four years and have put it to good use growing everything from strawberries to radishes.
One unique item they grow is Japanese okra. This plant’s fruit is very large and taste a lot like squash when sautéed. They said to let the okra grow to about 6-8 inches before picking, any larger and it is too hard to eat.
