Five suspects have been arrested for Capital Murder according to a press release on Friday, June 12, from the Eufaula Police Department.
In the release EPD Chief Steve Watkins wrote, “An extensive and thorough investigation has resulted in the arrest of five suspects in the April 3 robbery and murder of Lorenzo Johnson. Johnson was killed and two other individuals were shot during a robbery at a Dr. T.V. McCoo Blvd. residence.”
Arrested for the murder were Steven Jacobie Howard, 38, of Clayton; Denise Lashune White, 30, of Eufaula; Michael Antonio Clark, 31, of Columbus, GA; Jaquan Van Buren, of Columbus, GA; and Marquarius Scott of Columbus, GA.
White and Howard were arrested in Eufaula on April20; Clark was arrested in South Carolina and extradited to Alabama on May 29; Van Buren and Scott were arrested in Columbus on June 10 and are awaiting an extradition hearing.
All suspects are charged with Capital Murder. Under Code of Alabama 13A-5-39, a Capital Offense is an offense for which a defendant shall be punished by a sentence of death or life imprisonment without parole, noted Watkins.
“The entire Eufaula Police Department, and especially the Detectives in the Criminal Investigations Division have worked diligently and tirelessly to bring a closure to this case. We appreciate the cooperation of the US Marshal’s Service, and numerous other state and local law enforcement agencies that assisted us in the investigation and apprehension of the individuals,” commented Watkins.
All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a Court of Law.
