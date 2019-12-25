Christmas is all about Jesus’ birth. It is about friends and family. It is about giving to others above getting for myself.
Love, Darrion Williams
Christmas means celebrating Jesus’ birthday. I love Christmas. I love spending time with my family during Christmas. Christmas is about family too. I love my mom and my brothers. We decorate the tree together and exchange gifts. This is special to me.
Love, Colissa Redding
Christmas means family. It means sharing and having fun with my family and friends. We like to share presents. I would like to get a bicycle. I want a Jurassic Park lego set and one of those Battle Claws too. I also want a Sonic Unleashed game for my Xbox.
Love, Malik Ford
Christmas means everything to me. I love to get presents from my parents. My momma and daddy are the best to me. They forgive me when I mess up, and they trust me with important stuff. I am so grateful for them and for their help.
Love, Zariah Richardson
I like to celebrate Christmas because it is God’s birthday. I enjoy putting up decorations and spending time with my family.
Love, Alexis Moses
Christmas is about family. I love spending the holidays with my grandma and my auntie. We share presents with each other. I hope I get a four-wheeler, dirt bike, gator, and a Playstation game.
Love, Amorrie Banks
Christmas is about Jesus’ birthday and spending time with my family. I love being out of school so that we have more time. I love sharing presents. I want a Nintendo Switch, a RC Car, and a tablet.
Love, Christian Smith
Christmas is about Jesus’ birth. I also enjoy helping my family and spending time with them. I have fun with my dad during the break. I have fun playing my new games. I help my mom and my dad clean the house when they need my help.
Love, Timothy Williams
Christmas is my favorite holiday. I guess that is the reason that I am writing you this letter. I wanted to tell you that I love Christmas. It is magical. Thank you for all the work that you do for us.
Love, Kelis Day
Christmas is about celebrating Jesus’ birthday. I love to celebrate the holiday with my family. It is so much fun. It is fun to open presents. My family goes to Dothan to celebrate and eat at a restaurant.
Love, Aya Boykins
Christmas is about Jesus’ birth. We celebrate it every year. We get closer to Jesus when we celebrate Him. It is not about presents, but we give presents like God gave us His son. So when we exchange presents, they are about Jesus. The church plays Christian music for a long time, because the gift of God was born on Christmas morning.
Love, Devin O’Callaghan
There is a special meaning of Christmas. It is really about family and giving. I like to spend time with my family and exchange presents with them. The other meaning is Jesus’ birth. We celebrate his birthday as Christmas Day.
Love, Meagan
Christmas is about being thankful and grateful. We are to be caring and loving. We have a lot of fun on Christmas. Our Christmas dinner is nice. Our family comes together to celebrate. It is fun to go and look at other’s lights.
Love, Andravious Lindsey
