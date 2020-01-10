Ratings from the Health Department for businesses throughout Barbour County have been released from the Alabama Department of Public Health. Frequency of inspections for each business varies according to the type of establishment and their score. Some businesses, like hotels and motels, are inspected only once per year, while limited food establishments are inspected twice per year (depending on the inspection score) and full food service establishments are inspected every four to six months. Full food establishments, restaurants for example, may be inspected more frequently depending on the score they receive.
The following list contains inspection scores from Jan. 1, 2019, through Jan. 6, 2020, and includes the business name, the type of business they are listed as with the ADPH, the business’s address, and the date of inspection.
» Abercrombie Fish Camp Restaurant (Food Service Establishment), 335 Eufaula Ave., Clayton, Sept. 30, 2019, Inspection Score 90;
» Admiral Moore Middle School Lunchroom (School Lunchroom-Public), 101 St. Francis Road, Eufaula, Dec. 6, 2019, Inspection Score 97;
» American Deli (Food Service Establishment), 801 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Oct. 31, 2019, Inspection Score 89;
» Arby’s Restaurant #7943 (Food Service Establishment), 815 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Oct. 24, 2019, Inspection Score 91;
» Azalea Ventures (Food Service Establishment), 101 E. Barbour Ave., Eufaula, Dec. 16, 2019, Inspection Score 97;
» B. B.’s Wrapout (Mobile Food Service), 2842 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Inspection Score 96;
» B. B.’s Wrapout (Mobile Food Commissary), 2842 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Inspection Score 96;
» Bama Chicks and Rooster BBQ (Food Service Establishment), 342 S. Randolph Ave., Eufaula, Inspection Score 97;
» Barbour County High School Lunchroom (School Lunchroom — Public), 165 South Midway St., Clayton, Dec. 5, 2019, Inspection Score 99;
» Barbour County Intermediate School (School Lunchroom — Public), 18 Beaty Dr., Louisville, Dec. 5, 2019, Inspection Score 98;
» Barbour County Primary School (School Lunchroom — Public), 168 Western Bypass, Clayton, Dec. 11, 2019, Inspection Score 97;
» Barb’s Country Kitchen (Food Service Establishment), 1574 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Sept. 5, 2019, Inspection Score 95;
» Baymont—Eufaula (Hotel/Motel), 136 Towne Center Blvd., Eufaula, Aug. 16, 2019, Inspection Score 92;
» Baymont—Eufaula Breakfast (Limited Food), 136 Towne Center Blvd., Eufaula, Aug. 16, 2019, Inspection Score 92;
» Beeline #620 (Limited Food), 1673 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Dec. 31, 2019, Inspection Score 89;
» Big H Chicken (Food Service Establishment), 1089 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Dec. 31, 2019, Inspection Score 86;
» Blue Moon Coffee Shop (Food Service Establishment), 347 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Oct. 24, 2019, Inspection Score 93;
» Blue Springs Inc. Fast Trip (Food Service Establishment), 1200 Blue Springs Road, Clio, Dec .12, 2019, Inspection Score 77;
» Bread Basket (Food Service Establishment), 300 E. Broad St., Aug. 9, 2019, Inspection Score 98;
» Brickstone Burgers and Brews (Food Service Establishment), 207 E. Broad St., Eufaula, Dec. 12, 2019, Inspection Score 88;
» Burger King #26850 (Food Service Establishment), 813 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Aug. 21, 2019, Inspection Score 95;
» Cajun Corner (Food Service Establishment), 114 N. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Oct. 30, 2019, Inspection Score 87;
» Captain D’s #3627 (Food Service Establishment), 1014 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Nov. 8, 2019, Inspection Score 87;
» Chick-Fil-A FSU #4471 (Food Service Establishment), 900 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Dec. 2, 2019, Inspection Score 96;
» Chili Dog and More (Food Service Establishment), 458 E. Barbour St., Eufaula, Nov. 1, 2019, Inspection Score 96;
» Church’s Chicken (Food Service Establishment), 325 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Dec. 26, 2019, Inspection Score 88;
» Circle K #1587 (Limited Food), 102 State Docks Road, Eufaula, Dec. 16, 2019, Inspection Score 94;
» Circle K #6756 (Limited Food), 1116 N. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Nov. 26, 2019, Inspection Score 88;
» Citgo Food Mart (Limited Food), 515 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Nov. 25, 2019, Inspection Score 88;
» Classic Inn (Hotel/Motel), 1360 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, June 13, 2019, Inspection Score 85;
» Clayton Dime Store Restaurant (Food Service Establishment), 10 Eufaula Ave., Clayton, Oct. 25, 2019, Inspection Score 88;
» Clayton Senior Center (Limited Food), 51 N. Midway St., Clayton, July 12, 2019, Inspection Score 97;
» Clio Senior Center (Limited Food), 12 College St., Clio, Jan. 6, 2020, Inspection Score 99;
» Comfort Suites (Breakfast-Limited Food), 12 Paul Lee Parkway, Eufaula, Dec. 12, 2019, Inspection Score 98;
» Comfort Suites (Hotel/Motel), 12 Park Lee Parkway, Eufaula, Sept. 3, 2019, Inspection Score 93;
» Crowne Health Care of Eufaula (Food Service Establishment), 430 Rivers Ave., Eufaula, Dec. 18, 2019, Inspection Score 93;
» Dairy Queen (Food Service Establishment), 1486 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Dec. 17, 2019, Inspection Score 91;
» Days Inn (Hotel/Motel), 1521 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, June 20, 2019, Inspection Score 91;
» Days Inn (Breakfast-Limited Food), 1521 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Sept. 16, 2019, Inspection Score 97;
» Depot Food Store #2 (Food Service Establishment), 622 Highway 30, Eufaula, Dec. 9, 2019, Inspection Score 85;
» Depot Food Store #3 (Limited Food), 2561 Highway 431 N., Eufaula, Jan. 6, 2020, Inspection Score 89;
» Donut King (Food Service Establishment), 350 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Nov. 20, 2019, Inspection Score 93;
» Econo Lodge (Hotel/Motel) 1243 N. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Aug. 29, 2019, Inspection Score 89;
» Econo Lodge (Breakfast-Limited Food), 1243 N. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Aug. 16, 2019, Inspection Score 97;
» El Jalisco Mexican Bar and Grill (Food Service Establishment), 128 E. Broad St., Eufaula, Dec. 4. 2019, Inspection Score 95;
» El Vergel (Food Service Establishment), 3257 Louisville St., Clio, Nov. 6, 2019, Inspection Score 96;
» Eufaula Bowling and Event Center (Food Service Establishment), 1231 N. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Sept. 12, 2019, Inspection Score 96;
» Eufaula Community/Senior Center (Limited Food), 14 Community Dr., Eufaula, Dec. 6, 2019, Inspection Score 98;
» Eufaula Country Club (Food Service Establishment), 2650 Country Club Road, Eufaula, Dec. 31, 2019, Inspection Score 75;
» Eufaula Early Learning Center/Head Start (School Lunchroom-Public), 333 State Docks Road, Eufaula, Dec. 16, 2019, Inspection Score 98;
» Eufaula Elementary School (School Lunchroom-Public) 422 Sanford Ave., Eufaula, Dec. 9, 2019, Inspection Score 97;
» Eufaula High School (School Lunchroom-Public), 530 Lake Dr., Eufaula, Dec. 6, 2019, Inspection Score 96;
» Eufaula Primary School (School Lunchroom-Public), 520 Pump Station Road, Eufaula, Dec. 9, 2019, Inspection Score 99;
» Eva’s, Inc. (Food Service Establishment), 11 Oak Ave., Clayton, Oct. 25, 2019, Inspection Score 96;
» Exxon Food Mart #638 (Limited Food), 612 Eufaula Ave., Clayton, Dec. 9, 2019, Inspection Score 91;
» First Baptist Church (Food Service Establishment), 125 S. Randolph Ave., Eufaula, Aug. 95, 2019, Inspection Score 95;
» Food Giant #643 Market (Retail Food Store), 612 Eufaula Ave., Clayton, Sept. 27, 2019, Inspection Score 89;
» Food Giant #643 Deli (Food Service Establishment), 612 Eufaula Ave., Clayton, Sept. 27, 2019, Inspection Score 94;
» Fresh Start (Food Service Establishment), 145 W. Louisville Ave, Clayton, Aug. 8, 2019, Inspection Score 96;
» Glenn’s Barbecue and Grill (Food Service Establishment), 80 Club 16 Road, Midway, Dec. 13, 2019, Inspection Score 99;
» Graffiti’s (Food Service Establishment), 133 E. Broad St., Eufaula, Oct. 28, 2019, Inspection Score 93;
» Hagler’s Bar-B-Que (Food Service Establishment), 2606 Highway 10, Clio, Sept. 25, 2019, Inspection Score 94;
» Hampton Inn (Hotel /Motel) 29 Veteran’s Blvd., Eufaula, Aug. 29, 2019, Inspection Score 98;
» Hampton Inn (Breakfast-Limited Food), 29 Veteran’s Blvd., Eufaula, Jan. 2, 2020, Inspection Score 95;
» Hardee’s (Food Service Establishment), 3194 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Oct. 6, 2019, Inspection Score 93;
» Hobo Pantry #19 (Limited Food), 3004 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Oct. 22, 2019, Inspection Score 90;
» Hobo Pantry #33 (Limited Food), 3281 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Nov. 19, 2019, Inspection Score 94;
» Jacks’s Family Restaurant, LP #291 (Food Service Establishment), 990 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Oct. 21, 2019, Inspection Score 94;
» Jerome’s Catering (Mobile Food Service), 621 E. Barbour St., Eufaula, Sept. 26, 2019, Inspection Score 93;
» Jersey Queen (Sam’s) (Food Service Establishment), 2452 Highway 10, Clio, Oct. 7, 2019, Inspection Score 92;
» Joe’s Food Factory/Jazzy Bones, Mobile Food Commissary), 621 E. Barbour St., Eufaula, Sept. 26, 2019, Inspection Score 93;
» L. A. Escalera, LLC DBA Rodeo’s (Food Service Establishment), 1037 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Sept. 5, 2019, Inspection Score 95;
» Lakepoint State Park Resort (Hotel/Motel), 104 Lakepoint Dr., Eufaula, June 13, 2019, Inspection Score 87;
» Lakepoint State Park Restaurant (Food Service Establishment), 104 Lakepoint Dr., Eufaula, Nov. 18, 2019, Inspection Score 87;
» Lakeside Preschool (Limited Food), 1020 Lake Dr., Eufaula, Aug. 21, 2019, Inspection Score 97;
» Little Caesars Pizza (Food Service Establishment, 347 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Aug. 9, 2019, Inspection Score 95;
» Louisville Fire & Rescue (Food Service Establishment), 1951 Main St., Louisville, Aug. 13, 2019, Inspection Score 97;
» Marathon Food Mart (Limited Food), 108 S. Midway St., Clayton, Sept. 27, 2019, Inspection Score 94;
» Marina Grill (Food Service Establishment), 104 Lakepoint Dr., Eufaula, Nov. 22, 2019, Inspection Score 83;
» McClendon Enterprises LLC Concessions (Mobile Food Commissary), 530 Lake Dr., Eufaula, June 5, 2019, Inspection Score 90;
» McClendon Enterprises LLC Concessions (Food Service Establishment), 530 Lake Dr., Eufaula, Nov. 1, 2019, Inspection Score 96;
» McDonald’s (Food Service Establishment), 1250 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Dec. 18, 2019, Inspection Score 80;
» McKenzie Market #9 (Limited Food), 140 N. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Nov. 20, 2019, Inspection Score 95;
» Medical Center Barbour (Food Service Establishment), 820 W. Washington St., Eufaula, Oct. 2, 2019, Inspection Score 94;
» Mickey’s Country Corner (Food Service Establishment), 166 Co. Road 40, Eufaula, July 31, 2019, Inspection Score 98;
» Mrs. Paula’s Food Truck LLC (Mobile Food Service), 42 The Old Road, Midway, Nov. 7, 2019, Inspection Score 98;
» New No. 1 Buffet 8888, Inc. (Food Service Establishment), 1601 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Oct. 22, 2019, Inspection Score 89;
» Old Mexico (Food Service Establishment), 1248 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Nov. 7, 2019, Inspection Score 89;
» P.K. 9 Management LLC (Food Service Establishment), 1000 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Oct. 25, 2019, Inspection Score 92;
» Peddler Food Store # 3 (Limited Food), 911 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Dec. 2, 2019, Inspection Score 90;
» Peddler Food Store # 5 (Limited Food), 1955 N. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Oct. 8, 2019, Inspection Score 89;
» Phil’s BBQ (Food Service Establishment), 534 S. Randolph Ave., Eufaula, Nov. 25, 2019, Inspection Score 92;
» Piggly Wiggly # 416 Deli (Food Service Establishment), 120 W. Broad St., Eufaula, Oct. 3, 2019, Inspection Score 95;
» Piggly Wiggly # 416 Market (Retail Food Store), 120 W. Broad St., Eufaula, Oct. 3, 2019, Inspection Score 93;
» Piggly Wiggly # 436 Deli (Food Service Establishment), 1631 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Jan. 2, 2020, Inspection Score 83;
» Piggly Wiggly # 436 Market (Retail Food Store), 1631 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Jan. 2, 2020, Inspection Score 85;
» Pizza Hut (Food Service Establishment), 1110 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Dec. 26, 2019, Inspection Score 94;
» Quality Inn (Hotel/Motel), 631 E. Barbour St., Eufaula, July 3, 2019, Inspection Score 85;
» Quality Inn & Suites (Breakfast-Limited Food), 631 E. Barbour St., Eufaula, Jan. 3, 2020, Inspection Score 91;
» River City Grill (Food Service Establishment), 209 E. Broad St., Eufaula, Dec. 4, 2019, Inspection Score 83;
» Sam’s Kitchen & Grill (Food Service Establishment), 1720 N. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Nov. 5, 2019, Inspection Score 96;
» Sharp Corner Petro # 268 (Food Service Establishment), 1838 Highway 131, Eufaula, Oct. 22, 2019, Inspection Score 93;
» Showcase Food (Food Service Establishment), 1052 Co. Road 79 S., Eufaula, Sept. 24, 2019, Inspection Score 90;
» Shriya Food Mart LLC (Limited Food), 1056 N. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Nov. 20, 2019, Inspection Score 94;
» Smokin Well’s Barbecue (Mobile Food Commissary), 2455 Springhill Road, Eufaula, Nov. 26, 2019, Inspection Score 98;
» Smokin Well’s Barbecue (Mobile Unit/Mobile Food Service), 2955 Springhill Road, Eufaula, Nov. 26, 2019, Inspection Score 98;
» Sohani, Inc. DBA Depot Food Store (Food Service Establishment), 1925 Main St., Louisville, Sept. 19, 2019, Inspection Score 90;
» Sohani, Inc. DBA Hometown Foods (Retail Food Store), 1961 Main St., Louisville, Dec. 30, 2019, Inspection Score 87;
» Sonic Drive-In (Food Service Establishment), 1345 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Oct. 28, 2019, Inspection Score 89;
» St. John AME Church (Food Service Establishment), 901 Dale Road, Eufaula, Dec. 23, 2019, Inspection Score 97;
» Subway # 46577 North (Food Service Establishment), 1074 N. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Dec. 19, 2019, Inspection Score 90;
» Subway of Clayton (Food Service Establishment), 19 Western Bypass, Clayton, Oct. 7, 2019, Inspection Score 91;
» Subway of Eufaula (Food Service Establishment), 1352 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Nov. 27, 2019, Inspection Score 87;
» Subway-Walmart (Food Service Establishment), 3172 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Dec. 11, 2019, Inspection Score 90;
» Summertime Snow Mobile Unit # 1 (Mobile Food Service), 530 Lake Dr., Eufaula, June 5, 2019, Inspection Score 90;
» Summertime Snow Mobile Unit # 2 (Mobile Food Service), 530 Lake Dr., Eufaula, June 5, 2019, Inspection Score 90;
» Summertime Snow Mobile Unit # 3 (Mobile Food Service), 530 Lake Dr., Eufaula, June 5, 2019, Inspection Score 90;
» Summertime Snow Mobile Unit # 4 (Mobile Food Service), 530 Lake Dr., Eufaula, June 5, 2019, Inspection Score 90;
» SUNOCO (Food Service Establishment), 176 N. Midway St., Clayton, Oct. 7, 2019, Inspection Score 86;
» Super 8 Breakfast (Limited Food), 1375 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Oct. 28, 2019, Inspection Score 96;
» Super 8 Motel (Hotel/Motel), 1375 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, July 22, 2019, Inspection Score 88;
» Superior Pecans (Food Service Establishment), 117 E. Broad St., Eufaula, Oct. 28, 2019, Inspection Score 97;
» T. Bennett LLC (Food Service Establishment), 100 Saint James Place, Eufaula, Sept. 10, 2019, Inspection Score 93;
» Taco Bell 30177 (Food Service Establishment), 3191 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Oct. 24, 2019, Inspection Score 97;
» Tasty Buds LLC (Food Service Establishment), 482 Highway 51 S., Clayton, Oct. 23, 2019, Inspection Score 91;
» Texaco Food Mart (Food Service Establishment), 42 Western Bypass, Clayton, Dec. 11, 2019, Inspection Score 88;
» The Home-Front/Mrs. Paula’s Foods (Mobile Food Commissary), 42 The Old Road, Midway, Nov. 7, 2019, Inspection Score 98;
» The Lakeside School (School Lunchroom-Private), 1020 Lake Dr., Eufaula, Dec. 6, 2019, Inspection Score 96;
» Thelma’s Kitchen (Food Service Establishment), 26 Mack St., Eufaula, Nov. 22, 2019, Inspection Score 92;
» Tisa’s Cakes (Food Service Establishment), 716 S. Randolph Ave., Eufaula, Sept. 13, 2019, Inspection Score 96;
» VFW Memorial Post 5850- Bar/Lounge (Food Service Establishment), 1556 N. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Dec. 5, 2019, Inspection Score 94;
» Waffle House # 808 (Food Service Establishment), 1551 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Dec. 23, 2019, Inspection Score 93;
» Walmart Supercenter Bakery # 1638 (Food Service Establishment), 3176 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Nov. 14, 2019, Inspection Score 96;
» Walmart Supercenter Deli # 1638 (Food Service Establishment), 3176 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Nov. 14, 2019, Inspection Score 95;
» Walmart Supercenter Market # 1638 (Retail Food Store), 3176 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Nov. 14, 2019, Inspection Score 96;
» Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers (Food Service Establishment), 996 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Nov. 14, 2019, Inspection Score 91;
» White Oak Market (Limited Food), 346 Highway 95, Eufaula, Nov. 1, 2019, Inspection Score 96;
» White Oak Shores Clubhouse (Food Service Establishment), 246 White Oak Dr., Eufaula, July 31, 2019, Inspection Score 95;
» Wilkerson’s Food Mart (Limited Food), 1448 Blue Springs St., Clio, Sept. 25, 2019, Inspection Score 91;
» Willy T’s Chicken Fingers (Food Service Establishment), 126 State Docks Road, Eufaula, Oct. 21, 2019, Inspection Score 87;
» Winn Dixie # 478 Bakery (Food Service Establishment), 1055 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Nov. 15, 2019, Inspection Score 96;
» Winn Dixie # 478 Deli (Food Service Establishment), 1055 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Nov. 15, 2019 Inspection Score 94;
» Winn Dixie # 478 Market (Retail Food Store), 1055 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Nov. 15, 2019, Inspection Score 94;
» Winn Dixie # 478 Seafood (Retail Food Store), 1055 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Nov. 15, 2019, Inspection Score 96;
» Young’s Big Mouth (Limited Food), 1203 N. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Nov. 1, 2019, Inspection Score 92;
» Zaxby’s (Food Service Establishment), 3188 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Nov. 19, 2019, Inspection Score 93.
