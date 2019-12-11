Barbour County 4-Hers recently participated in a local Extreme Birdhouse competition, where they tested their design and building abilities.
Participants in the competition were asked to build the best birdhouse possible, even if it wasn’t a real birdhouse, from any material of their choice.
4-Hers were encouraged to let their imagination flow as they designed their unusual birdhouses. They were asked to show off their creativity and design abilities as they used their skills as an architect, artist and craft worker to plan, organize and complete their challenging project.
The houses could be made out of any type of materials. For example: wood, metal, plastic or even cardboard could be used to construct the birdhouse.
The completed projects were judged on three categories with each having a point score assigned to them. The categories and the total amount of points for each were quality of construction (30 points), design (30 points) and creativity (40 points).
First place in the Barbour County 4-H Extreme Birdhouse competition was awarded to Karly Helms, a fourth-grade student from Eufaula Elementary. Karly’s birdhouse will compete in June at the 4-H Regional Competition in Troy against 21 other winners from the Southeast.
Second place was given to Cayden Evans, also a fourth-grade student from Eufaula Elementary.
Lakeside and AMMS were also represented in the competition.
A big thank you was given to the two judges who took time to help out: Kathyrn Hope Wheat, case manager at Youth Build and artist; and Dan Anderson, maintenance mechanic and master carpenter.
Monthly 4-H competitions are open to all students ages 6-18. Students receiving 4-H in school receive flyers. Directions can also be found on the Barbour County Extension Facebook page. December’s competition, Look at My Trash Upcycling Showcase, is due Wednesday, Dec. 11. February’s Competition is a bake-off with a sports theme and, in March, students can enter the photography contest with edited or unedited prints. For more information, call the 4-H office at 687-5688.
