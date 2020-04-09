restaurant photo

Maegan and others at other employees at Graffiti's Pizza Joint continue to prepare pizza, calzones, subs and salads for takeout/curbside pickup.

The following list could change daily, but as of Thursday morning, this is how restaurants in the immediate area stand:

NOTE: Restaurants offering carryout service must have people ordering inside keep a six-foot distance.

Restaurants:

BA’s Country Cooking — curbside

Barb’s Kountry Kitchen — curbside

Bama Chicks — carryout only, 5-9 a.m.

Big H Chicken — drive-thru and curbside

BlueMoon Coffee of Eufaula — carryout and curbside

Bread Basket — carryout

Brickstone Burgers & Brews — curbside from 4-8 p.m.

Cajun Corner — closed until further notice

Domino’s Pizza — delivery and drive-thru

Donut King — carryout

El Jalisco Mexican Grill — closed until further notice

Eufaula Country Club — carryout only

Graffiti’s Pizza Joint — carryout and curbside

Lakepoint State Park — carryout

Little Caesar’s — carryout

Michelle’s of Georgetown — closed until further notice

NuWave Nutrition — closed

Old Mexico — carryout and curbside

Phil’s BBQ and Catering Service — carryout and curbside, Monday thru Wednesday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday thru Saturday 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Pizza Hut — carryout

River City Grill — closed until further notice

Rodeo’s Mexican Restaurant —carryout and curbside

Sam’s Kitchen and Grill — carryout and curbside

Snoring Bear Lakeside Grill — pickup and delivery within 20 miles

Superior Pecan — curbside

Thelma’s Kitchen — curbside and carryout only Friday thru Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Tisa’s Cake — window service, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Waffle House — carryout

Willy T’s — drive-thru only

Fast food restaurants — drive-thru only

All subject to change

