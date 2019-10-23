Special to the Tribune
Miss Barbour County, Hannah Nolan, finished first runner-up and Miss Eufaula, Karley Wortz, was In the top 10 at Saturday’s National Peanut Festival pageant at Dothan in a field of 42 contestants from Alabama, Florida and Georgia.
Nolan lives in Clayton.
“To represent the greatness of this county means the world,” Nolan said via Facebook. “I knew every time I walked on stage, every single Barbour Countian was behind me. When I spoke I had the strength of every single person in Barbour County. The backing and support I get from my community strengthens me and makes my heart jump.”
Wortz, a senior at The Lakeside School, had a top five finish in evening gown.
“We are thrilled for Karley,” Miss Eufaula pageant director Corey Kirkland said. “She has grown and matured exponentially in the past few months. To see her on the Peanut stage, you would have never guessed that it was only her second ever pageant. We could not be more proud of her.”
Wortz will continue to serve as an ambassador for the city of Eufaula until March 7, 2020, when her successor is crowned. Any girls age 4 to 20 interested in competing in next year’s Miss Eufaula pageants may email misseufaulapageant@gmail.com to request more information.
“This has been a life changing experience,” Wortz said. “Preparing to compete at Peanut has expanded my comfort zone and my confidence. I made so many new friends and have had many once in a lifetime opportunities as a result of being Miss Eufaula. I am in awe of the support that has been given me by my family, friends, and the entire community. This has been an amazing journey.”
