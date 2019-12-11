Santa Stroll and Cookie Crawl
The Main Street Eufaula Santa Stroll and Cookie Crawl will be held Dec. 14. During the Cookie Crawl, just buy a cookie box for $10 from any Barbour County Pageant member or at the Chamber of Commerce and fill it up at participating merchants during the Santa Stroll. Boxes will also be available for purchase at the gazebo on the morning of Dec. 14. When you buy a box, you are entered in a chance to win a gift certificate.
2019 Festival of Lights
The annual Festival of Lights enters its 33rd year this year with more than 600,000 Christmas lights at the home of Bro. Ralph and Rachel Estes, Georgia Highway 39 (Eufaula Road), 5 miles north of Fort Gaines, Ga. The Festival of Lights is open each evening from 6 p.m. to midnight until Dec. 31. There is no admission fee; everyone is invited. For directions or more information, call 229-349-0187.
Diabetes Self-Management Program offered
A diabetes self-management program is being offered at the Neighborhood Community Center 57 Kaigler Road in Georgetown, Georgia, for those interested in learning how to manage their diabetes better. You do not have to live in Georgia to attend the classes. The program will consist of workshop sessions held weekly that will last for two hours. The workshop will last for six weeks. Dates for the classes that will start in 2020 are Jan. 8, Jan. 22, Jan. 29, Feb. 5 and Feb. 12. Each class will start at 10 a.m. EST. The cost for all six sessions is $25. A scholarship is available for the first 10 to sign up. To register for the classes, call Sara Lee Crumbs at 229-334-7553.
Flu shots available
The Barbour County Health Department now has flu vaccines available. Call your local department to make an appointment. The address and phone numbers for Barbour County Health Department locations are: 634 School St. in Eufaula, 334-687-4808; and 39 Browder St. in Clayton, 334-775-3234.
Walk-ins will also be accepted subject to nurse availability.
Greeting Cards sought
Do you have greeting cards that you have bought and decided not to use, or bought a boxed set and only used a few? The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Barbour County is looking for greeting cards to use to send birthday greetings, get well wishes, and to recognize many other occasions to their volunteers and the Friends of the RSVP. Christmas cards are also needed. To donate cards drop them off at the RSVP office located at 803 West Washington Street in Eufaula. The office is located directly across the street from Medical Center Barbour.
