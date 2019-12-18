Food Distribution
Enrichment Services Program, Inc., in partnership with Feeding the Valley Food Bank, will have applications for the food distribution available at the Quitman County Neighborhood Service Center, 57 Kaigler Road in Georgetown, during regular operating hours until Dec. 19 for the Jan. 9, 2020, distribution. Applicants must have a valid ID or mail with name and address for proof of address. The office will be closed for Christmas holiday and New Year’s. Limit is four sheets per vehicle. Be sure to bring your completed form on the distribution day. There will be no forms given out to receive food the same day as distribution. Orders will be placed by Dec. 19.
2019 Festival of Lights
The annual Festival of Lights enters its 33rd year this year with more than 600,000 Christmas lights at the home of Bro. Ralph and Rachel Estes, on Georgia Highway 39 (Eufaula Road), 5 miles north of Fort Gaines, Georgia. The Festival of Lights is open each evening from 6 p.m. until midnight through Dec. 31. There is no admission fee. For directions or more information, call 229-349-0187.
Diabetes Self-Management Program offered
A diabetes self-management program is being offered at the Neighborhood Community Center, 57 Kaigler Road in Georgetown, for those interested in learning how to manage their diabetes better. The program will consist of workshop sessions held weekly that will last for two hours. The workshop will last for six weeks. Dates for the classes that will start in 2020 are Jan. 8, Jan. 22, Jan. 29, Feb. 5 and Feb. 12. Each class will start at 10 a.m. EST. The cost for all six sessions of the workshop is $25. A scholarship could be available for the first 10 to sign up. To register for the classes, call Sara Lee Crumbs at 229-334-7553.
Flu shots available
The Barbour County Health Department now has flu vaccines available. Please call your local department to make an appointment. The address and phone numbers for Barbour County Health Department locations are: 634 School St. in Eufaula, 334-687-4808; and 39 Browder St. in Clayton, 334-775-3234. Walk-ins will also be accepted subject to nurse availability.
Greeting Cards sought
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Barbour County is looking for greeting cards. To donate cards drop them off at the RSVP office at 803 West Washington St. in Eufaula. The office is directly across the street from Medical Center Barbour.
