RSVP Bake/Craft Sale scheduledThe annual RSCP Bake/Craft Sale will be held Friday, Nov. 22, at the downtown Gazebo in Eufaula from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. All baked goods will be homemade and will include cakes, cheese cakes, pound cakes and pies of all kinds. Craft items will also be homemade.
Elf School to be held
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, located at 515 West Broad Street in Eufaula, will hold its annual Elf School for children on Friday, Dec. 6 from 5-8 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Activities include writing letters to Santa, cookie decorating, crafts, a Snow Zone, games and more. Admission is $5, with an extra $5 charge for a picture with Santa if desired. This event is sponsored by the Holy Redeemer Youth Group with proceeds helping with the annual Youth Convention Trip.
Flu shots availableThe Barbour County Health Department now has flu vaccines available. Please call your local department to make an appointment. The address and phone numbers for Barbour County Health Department locations are: 634 School St. in Eufaula, (334) 687-4808; and 39 Browder St. in Clayton, (334) 775-3234. Walk-ins will also be accepted subject to nurse availability.
Greeting Cards soughtDo you have greeting cards that you have bought and decided not to use, or bought a boxed set and only used a few? The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Barbour County is looking for greeting cards to use to send birthday greetings, get well wishes, and to recognize many other occasions to their volunteers and the Friends of the RSVP. Christmas cards are also needed. To donate cards drop them off at the RSVP office located at 803 West Washington Street in Eufaula. The office is located directly across the street from Medical Center Barbour.
