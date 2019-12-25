I want to know if I am on the notey list. Call my mom so I can tell you what I want for Crismis. I can’t wate for Crismas. I have mt tree up and this year my teee is in the kitchin.

Love your Friend, Shellby Hughes

I want a Nintendo. I want oreos. I want a tablit. I want a phone. I love you.

From, Ke’Jsanae Granger

I love you! And I like oreo cookies. I whant a motorcycle.

From, Cianni Wilson-Perez

I want for Christmas is a drumset and a mikerfone and a gutar.

Love, Caitlyn Nix

I want Fortnight and my two frunt teeth.

Love, John Adkins

I want oreos and a toy gun.

Love, Eloy

I want a phone.

From Alonna Jackson

Dear Santa, I want a dirt bike for Chrtistmas. A ril one! I want chocolate chip cookies.

From, Daniel Brown

This is what I want for Christmas, a game, a barbie pool.

From, My’Asia Hi Santa

I want a Nintendo and a phone for Christmas.

From, Javarris

I want a bunny for Christmas. I like peanut butter cookies and milk.

From, Reagan Justice

Santa I want an Xbox 360, I want a hoover board and I want a play car. And I want a tv and I want to be a 3rd grader so I want to pass 2nd grade.

From, Adrain

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments