I want to know if I am on the notey list. Call my mom so I can tell you what I want for Crismis. I can’t wate for Crismas. I have mt tree up and this year my teee is in the kitchin.
Love your Friend, Shellby Hughes
I want a Nintendo. I want oreos. I want a tablit. I want a phone. I love you.
From, Ke’Jsanae Granger
I love you! And I like oreo cookies. I whant a motorcycle.
From, Cianni Wilson-Perez
I want for Christmas is a drumset and a mikerfone and a gutar.
Love, Caitlyn Nix
I want Fortnight and my two frunt teeth.
Love, John Adkins
I want oreos and a toy gun.
Love, Eloy
I want a phone.
From Alonna Jackson
Dear Santa, I want a dirt bike for Chrtistmas. A ril one! I want chocolate chip cookies.
From, Daniel Brown
This is what I want for Christmas, a game, a barbie pool.
From, My’Asia Hi Santa
I want a Nintendo and a phone for Christmas.
From, Javarris
I want a bunny for Christmas. I like peanut butter cookies and milk.
From, Reagan Justice
Santa I want an Xbox 360, I want a hoover board and I want a play car. And I want a tv and I want to be a 3rd grader so I want to pass 2nd grade.
From, Adrain
