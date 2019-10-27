Often we revisit past decisions and wish that we could do it all over again. We make a statement like “If I knew then what I know now, I would have decided to go the other way.” Our decisions affect us for many years to come. Even when we try to correct the wrongs, many times the repercussion of what we have sown is already in line. The forgiveness and immeasurable love of God covers our past mistakes. We are going to examine the passage below.
“And he arose, and came to his father. But when he was yet a great way off, his father saw him, and had compassion, and ran, and fell on his neck, and kissed him. And the son said unto him, ‘Father, I have sinned against heaven, and in thy sight, and am no more worthy to be called thy son.’ But the father said to his servants, ‘Bring forth the best robe, and put it on him; and put a ring on his hand, and shoes on his feet: And bring hither the fatted calf, and kill it; and let us eat, and be merry: For this my son was dead, and is alive again; he was lost, and is found.’ And they began to be merry.” (Luke 15:20-24 KJV)
We should communicate with each other the love that this father had for his son. The father was not concerned with the son mistakes of his past, but only had concerns about restoring his son back to his position he had fallen from.
Our Heavenly Father takes the same love approach with us. God is only concerned about restoration to the kingdom and not finding you guilty of your past sins. This is why he gave his only begotten son to pay for those unwise past decisions we have made.
David relies on God’s power to restore him after he had sins against God. David stated “He restore my soul” in Psalms 23:3. He also writes “Restore unto me the joy of thy salvation” (Psalms 51:12).
David was relying on God’s power for salvation, not his abilities to do right by himself. We must continue to see God as our redeemer and savior if we have plans of living with him. David addresses the one he committed his sins against. He said it was against God and God alone that he had committed his sins. He took the necessary steps to repent and asked God to forgive and restore him back to place he had fallen from.
We have a much greater high priest than David. We have Jesus Christ the son of the living God. Jesus introduces himself as the one who came to save that which was lost (Matthew 18:11). God plans through Jesus were to give the fallen human race another chance to be restored back to him. God extends another chance every day we are awakened from our sleep. He extends another chance with every breath we take. Will you accept the invitation to be restored back to God through his son Jesus Christ?
God wants to redress you in the righteousness of his son. He wants to forgive and remove all of our past sins through the blood of his son Jesus Christ. There is a celebration waiting to happen on your behalf in Heaven the day you decide to return home. Let’s go home!
