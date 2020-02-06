The members of Alpha Delta Kappa Beta Beta chapter are busy preparing for a very special event. On Thursday, Feb. 13, the education sorority will host A Taste of Chocolate. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample approximately 30 different and delicious chocolate treats. Tickets are being sold for $5 each by chapter members. A Taste of Chocolate will be held in Margaret Hall at Saint James Episcopal Church on North Eufaula Avenue. It will be open from 5-7 p.m. and tickets may also be purchased at the door. Proceeds benefit the scholarship fund. Treat your Valentine to a sweet treat with ADK. Pictured are Cathy Taylor (left) and Lisa Johnson of Alpha Delta Kappa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.