chocolate pgo

The members of Alpha Delta Kappa Beta Beta chapter are busy preparing for a very special event. On Thursday, Feb. 13, the education sorority will host A Taste of Chocolate. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample approximately 30 different and delicious chocolate treats. Tickets are being sold for $5 each by chapter members. A Taste of Chocolate will be held in Margaret Hall at Saint James Episcopal Church on North Eufaula Avenue. It will be open from 5-7 p.m. and tickets may also be purchased at the door. Proceeds benefit the scholarship fund. Treat your Valentine to a sweet treat with ADK. Pictured are Cathy Taylor (left) and Lisa Johnson of Alpha Delta Kappa.

 Submitted photo
