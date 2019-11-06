A very special salute to veterans
Dear Editor,
I would like to take this opportunity to say “thank you” to all the veterans and those who have served our country.
I have three brothers and several members of my family that have served in the military — Babe Ray Griffin, Antonio Griffin and William Griffin, the sons of Francis and Ida B. Griffin.
My family is filled with many West Point graduates who all carried their family names with honor and pride throughout their military careers.
In October, I had to say my final goodbyes to a very special veteran to me, Babe Ray Griffin, to whom I will always hold close to my heart.
Being able to see the veteran banners throughout downtown Eufaula means a lot to me and I would like to thank the Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Eufaula for honoring our veterans in such a beautiful way.
Betty Griffin
Eufaula
