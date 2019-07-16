ABCE
PETER PAULEY

The first ABCE – A Better City for Eufaula dinner was success as more than 50 people attended last week’s event at the Shorter Mansion pavilion. Guest speaker Johnny Dyess gave a heartfelt message on his trials and tribulations following his football days at Alabama under “Bear” Bryant as he returned home and began sinking into a dark world of drug addiction. His story of his battle back touched many in attendance. Among the guests was Dyess’ uncle, Marlin “Scooter” Dyess, who was a star player on “Bear” Bryant’s first team as head coach at Alabama. The dinner was catered by Joe’s Food Factory.  There are plans for a twice-a-year ABCE dinner. Details are forthcoming.

