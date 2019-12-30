Eufaula’s charm is becoming noticed far and wide. In 2019, the relatively small southeastern Alabama town has been featured on many media and social media sites.
On insider.com, Eufaula was named the best small town in Alabama, although it was among the top five largest of the towns listed among each state’s top small town.
“About 90 miles from Montgomery, the town has sweeping views of Lake Eufaula, which made it a major port for steamboats in the 19th century,” wrote insider.com. “Today, Eufaula has a southern charm that can be seen in its antebellum homes and historic district. The best way to experience the charm of this town is during the spring when they welcome visitors for the annual Eufaula Pilgrimage, which is a tour of the town’s oldest homes on the National Register.
Border states Florida and Georgia had towns DeFuniak Springs and Helen listed, respectively.
Eufaula was also featured in onlyinyourstate.com as one of the best small town vacation spots. That site called Eufaula “one of Alabama’s most charming towns,” adding “people travel from all over the world to fish this incredible lake... (Eufaula is) one charming town in particular that’s overlooked, or underrated, and is definitely worth a visit.”
Al.com listed Eufaula No. 2 on its list of small towns in Alabama where people want to “settle down.” Fairhope, in Baldwin County, was listed as No. 1.
That could be good news for Eufaula as it hopes to be named the location for the Southeastern Alabama Veterans Home, something that is expected to be announced Jan. 3. Eufaula rolls out a red carpet for Veterans with its annual Heroes Banners display along its historic district.
In recent years, Eufaula has also been praised by thecrazytourist.com, and theculturetrip.com, which noted Eufaula was “surrounded by natural beauty.”
