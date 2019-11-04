Transformative home renovations don’t need to be complicated, nor do they need to cost an arm and a leg. There are plenty of affordable DIY projects you can do in a weekend to add beauty to your home’s indoor and outdoor spaces. Here are a few to consider:
Instant Ambiance: Most often associated with party decor, string lighting hung above back patios and decks can be used to create everyday ambiance. As for how to string the lights, the possibilities are endless. You may prefer taut, clean lines, slack zig-zags or concentric circles. Just be sure to use weatherproof lighting designed to withstand the elements.
Stone Patio: A drab concrete patio, pool deck, garage floor or walkway can be an eyesore. Whether your concrete is older and looking stressed, shedding its latest coat of paint, slippery, stained — or new, but just gray and lifeless, there’s a very easy way to spruce things up that doesn’t require replacing the materials or involving a contractor. With a pre-mixed, factory-tinted stone coating system, such as the patent-pending SpreadStone Decorative Concrete Resurfacing Kit, just about anyone can add authentic stone character to any concrete floor or wall. It not only boosts aesthetics, but also adds traction for safer walking surfaces. The real stone coating performs well in all climates, standing up to water, snow, salt, UV exposure and extreme cold and heat.
“The best part? Application is fast and simple and you don’t need to be an artist to achieve great results,” says renovation expert, James Carey, co-host of “On the House,” a national home improvement show.
Mount Shelving: Installing floating shelves onto otherwise bare walls adds coziness to living spaces while creating smart storage. The lightweight, easy-to-install Ambrosia Maple Rustic Mantel Shelf from Ornamental Mouldings & Millwork is a good choice, as it can be used as either a stand-alone floating shelf or fireplace mantel, and can be left as-is or stained to complement other elements in the room.
Stone Countertops: Have you always wanted real stone countertops but didn’t want to spend thousands on a complete remodel? You can now roll a new stone surface over any existing countertop made of laminate, cultured marble, concrete, wood, tile and other solid surface with the high-performance SpreadStone Mineral Select Countertop Refinishing Kit from Daich Coatings.
Available in 10 colors, all of which feature mineral accents and highlights found in natural mined rock, the proprietary stone technology gives an elegant, environmentally-friendly facelift to surfaces in kitchens, bathrooms and other home interiors.
“If you can use a roller and paintbrush, you can create a new stone surface using this product,” says Peter Daich, president of Daich Coatings. “It’s an affordable, simple alternative to putting in a new stone slab and looks just as great.”
Unfortunately, there are many homeowners who avoid desired renovations, assuming that in order to make a true impact, they’ll need a huge budget and a lot of time. The truth is that there are transformative DIY updates you can execute affordably in just one weekend.
