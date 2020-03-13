The Alabama Independent School Association will suspend all of its sponsored activities (academic/athletic) effective midnight on Saturday, March 13, until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, April 5.
The Lakeside School will not participate in any baseball/softball/golf/tennis or academic events during this time.
