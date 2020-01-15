DECATUR — The Alabama Bass Trail (ABT) last week unveiled a new addition to its tackle box. The Alabama Bass Trail 100 Series will make its debut in January 2021 and will be held on three of the Alabama Bass Trail lakes. Attracting professional and amateur anglers from across the United States, the new three tournament series features a $25,000 first place prize and pays 20 places totaling $100,000.
The ABT 100 Series is open to professional and amateur anglers and features three tournaments. The maximum number of boats for each tournament is 100. Entry fee for each event is $1,000 and teams must fish in all three tournaments. (No single entries allowed.)
“The Alabama Bass Trail is excited to introduce this new series. Our team has worked tirelessly to put together another team trail that checks off many of the boxes on our anglers’ wish list. Hopefully, this new trail satisfies some of the cravings anglers have expressed to us while fulfilling the desires our sponsors have to continue to grow the sport of bass fishing,” said ABT Program Director Kay Donaldson.
Tournament dates and locations for 2021 Alabama Bass Trail 100 Series:
Jan. 9, 2021 — Lay Lake/hosted by Shelby County Commission
June 5, 2021 — Lake Eufaula /hosted by Eufaula-Barbour Chamber of Commerce
Nov. 20, 2021 — Lake Guntersville /hosted by Marshall County Convention and Visitors Bureau
“Recently named the No. 2 bass lake in America, Lake Guntersville is a challenging and exciting fishery for anglers of all levels. Competitive fishing is what we do best, and we are pleased to play host to this new tournament series,” said Katy Norton, president of the Marshall County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Each tournament features a $25,000 guaranteed first place prize and pays 20 places plus a $1,000 big fish totaling $100,000.
Payout Schedule:
First place — $25,000
Second place — $12,500
Third place — $10,000
Fourth place — $9,000
Fifth place — $7,500
Sixth place — $6,000
Seventh place — $5,000
Eighth place — $4,000
Ninth place — $3,000
Tenth place — $2,000
11th-20th — $1,500 each
Big Fish — $1,000
The ABT 100 Series will be televised on Fox Sports Southeast later in 2021. The weigh-in and Live Leaderboard will be streamed live on www.AlabamaBassTrail100.org and on Facebook at Alabama Bass Trail 100 Series.
The entry fee for each event is $1,000 per team. Each team may choose to pay a $1500 nonrefundable deposit to hold the team’s spot. The balance of $1500 must be paid by Dec. 1. Registration is limited to 100 boats and will open to the public on June 1 at www.AlabamBassTrail100.org.
“The Alabama Bass Trail 100 Series provides another opportunity to attract anglers to our state in hopes they leave a little bit of tourism dollars in these communities,” added Donaldson. “In recent years, the Alabama Bass Trail has generated an economic impact that eclipses $3 million annually. We look forward to seeing that number climb with the addition of the 100 Series.”
ABT 100 Series sponsors include Phoenix Bass Boats, FishAlabama.org, Bill Penney Toyota, America’s First Federal Credit Union, American Baitworks, T-H Marine Supplies, Inc., Wedowee Marine and Garmin.
For more information, call Donaldson at 855.934.7425 or visit online at www.AlabamaBassTrail100.org, on Facebook at Alabama Bass Trail 100 Series and on Instagram at albasstrail100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.