The Alabama Extension is hosting an interactive webinar on April 2 at 12:30 p.m. to help assist you. The program will begin with some discussion on current topics related to lake and pond management then participants will be able to ask questions on their own ponds.
The extension office encourages anyone with specific problems with weeds or water issues to email waterph@auburn.edu, or text 334-703-5012 (P.J. Waters) any questions along with quality pictures prior to the program and we will include them in the discussion. Join from your smartphone or computer by clicking this link: http://auburn.zoom.us/j/3479378628
Participation can be done by computer, tablet or smartphone with an internet connection. Connecting from a computer is as simple as entering the provided link into your preferred web browser. Webcams and microphones are not required to participate. Smartphone and tablet users are encouraged to download the ZOOM app and then enter the link into the app. Additionally, participants may connect for audio only by phone and dialing 312-626-6799 or 646-876-9923.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.