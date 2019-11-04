AUBURN — The Alabama Cooperative Extension System will host a series of industrial hemp meetings for growers and restricted-use pesticide dealers Nov. 4, 6 and 8. The meetings are open to the public.
The $25 registration fee includes lunch and beverages. Register before Nov. 1 to ensure a spot and lunch. On-site registration is available, but lunch will not be guaranteed. Dealers may attend for free with a permit. Learn more by visiting the event webpage.
Kassie Conner, an Alabama Extension plant pathologist and member of the Extension Hemp Action Team, said these meetings are important to help growers understand the basics of hemp production, the possible problems they may encounter and specific control recommendations.
Meeting LocationsNov. 4—Cullman County
Camp Meadowbrook
2344 County Road 747
Cullman, Alabama 35058
Nov. 6—Montgomery County
Richard Beard Building
1445 Federal Drive
Montgomery, Alabama 36017
Nov. 8—Dale County
Enterprise Farmer’s Market
521 North Main Street
Enterprise, Alabama 36330
Agenda8:30-9:30 a.m. — “The Basics — Let’s Talk about Hemp Production” — Joe Kemble
9:30-10:15 a.m. — “Greenhouse Production” — Jeremy Pickens
10:15-10:30 a.m. — Break
10:30-11:30 a.m. — “The Economics of Industrial Hemp” — Jessica Kelton
11:30-Noon — Lunch: Sonja Thomas — Review Updates
Noon-1 p.m. — “Diseases of Hemp” — Kassie Conner
1-2 p.m. — “Insect Pest Management in Hemp” — Katelyn Kesheimer
2-2:15 — Break
2:15-3 p.m. — “Controlling Weeds” —Brandon Dillard
3 p.m.-until — ADAI remarks presentation and Dealer Examination
Download a printable PDF of the hemp meeting agenda.
