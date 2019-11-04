AUBURN — The Alabama Cooperative Extension System will host a series of industrial hemp meetings for growers and restricted-use pesticide dealers Nov. 4, 6 and 8. The meetings are open to the public.

The $25 registration fee includes lunch and beverages. Register before Nov. 1 to ensure a spot and lunch. On-site registration is available, but lunch will not be guaranteed. Dealers may attend for free with a permit. Learn more by visiting the event webpage.

Kassie Conner, an Alabama Extension plant pathologist and member of the Extension Hemp Action Team, said these meetings are important to help growers understand the basics of hemp production, the possible problems they may encounter and specific control recommendations.

Meeting LocationsNov. 4—Cullman County

Camp Meadowbrook

2344 County Road 747

Cullman, Alabama 35058

Nov. 6—Montgomery County

Richard Beard Building

1445 Federal Drive

Montgomery, Alabama 36017

Nov. 8—Dale County

Enterprise Farmer’s Market

521 North Main Street

Enterprise, Alabama 36330

Agenda8:30-9:30 a.m. — “The Basics — Let’s Talk about Hemp Production” — Joe Kemble

9:30-10:15 a.m. — “Greenhouse Production” — Jeremy Pickens

10:15-10:30 a.m. — Break

10:30-11:30 a.m. — “The Economics of Industrial Hemp” — Jessica Kelton

11:30-Noon — Lunch: Sonja Thomas — Review Updates

Noon-1 p.m. — “Diseases of Hemp” — Kassie Conner

1-2 p.m. — “Insect Pest Management in Hemp” — Katelyn Kesheimer

2-2:15 — Break

2:15-3 p.m. — “Controlling Weeds” —Brandon Dillard

3 p.m.-until — ADAI remarks presentation and Dealer Examination

Download a printable PDF of the hemp meeting agenda.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments