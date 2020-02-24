Barbour County Schools Superintendent Dr. Matthew Alexander Jr. will serve as keynote speaker for the Men’s Day celebration at Shiloh African Methodist Episcopal Church, 45 Dry Creek Road in the Mt. Andrew Community. Set for 3 p.m., Sunday, March 1, this marks the 32nd annual celebration held to honor the stewardship of Christian Men.
“We are honored to have Dr. Alexander be a part of this year’s event. He represents the best the county has to offer as he works to serve our children as the superintendent and to serve our God through his faith.” Program Chairman Arthur Rumph said.
Alexander serves as Superintendent of the Barbour County School System. In this role, he is responsible for providing leadership and support to three schools serving approximately 700 students and 125 employees. In addition, he manages and ensures that the District’s over $10 million budget is priority-aligned, based upon needs assessments and data analyses. Beyond that, he leads the District’s efforts to ensure that all students are not only academically and socially engaged but also college, career and future ready.
Alexander is a native of Atlanta. He received his Bachelor of Arts in English Language Arts Education (6-12) from Tuskegee University, Master of Education in Educational Administration (P-12) from Alabama State University, and Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership, Policy, and Technology Studies with a concentration in Higher Education Administration from The University of Alabama.
This event is free and opened to the public. For more information, contact Rumph at (334) 695-4664. Rv. Sarah Calhoun is the pastor.
