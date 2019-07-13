All students in the Eufaula City Schools system, grades pre-K through 12th, will receive a free breakfast and lunch beginning with the fall semester.
James Bailey, director of operations with ECS, announced at Tuesday evening’s ECS Board Meeting that Eufaula will now participate in the USDA’s Community Eligibility program.
“No one will have to pay for a meal unless they want some a la carte,” Bailey said.
ECS will be reimbursed 94% of the costs for the program.
Also, Zane Johnson, director of student services for ECS, asked that SpectraCare again be awarded the counselors contract. His request was approved.
“We are very, very satisfied with their services,” Johnson said. “We know the need for mental health continues to grow. We have something in place for this year for the parents as well. Before a child is released from alternative school, the parents must meet with our counselor, too.”
ECS Superintendent Joey Brannon said a future possibility would include parenting classes.
Holly Mitchell, director of curriculum and instruction, said the grading parameters for third through fifth grades will now have a traditional grading scale.
“It will be in line with what is already in place for sixth through 12th grade in reading, math, science, and social studies,” Mitchell said “It is a statewide practice and it’s fair and consistent. The new program will include a spelling component.”
The Eufaula City Schools’ audit contract, which is awarded in three-year increments, was approved once again for Don Hartzog.
The salary schedule beginning July 1 was approved for the 2019-2020 school year.
There are plans to have changes to teacher evaluations in the new handbook.
Also approved it was the new organizational chart.
The new school handbook will have a second reading at a special called meeting later this month.
Personnel actions:
Resignation, Lee Calton, Math Teacher, Eufaula High School, effective July 16; Melissa Brown, Science Teacher, Eufaula High School, effective June 27; Byron Williams, Math Teacher, Admiral Moorer Middle School, effective July 9; Donna Jordan, Television Production Teacher, Eufaula High School, effective July 8; Cody Brown, 202-Day Assistant Principal, Eufaula Elementary School, effective June 26; Roy Dawkins, 202-Day Assistant Principal, Eufaula Elementary School, effective June 30; Chanta Smith, Teacher Parent/Home Educator, Early Learning Center, effective July 9.
Employment, Chanta Smith, PreK Teacher, Early Learning Center, effective Aug. 2; Holly Munoz, Music Teacher, Eufaula Primary School, effective Aug. 2; Michelle Banks, 202-Day Counselor, Eufaula Primary School, effective July 25; Lauren Brown, Fourth Grade Teacher, Eufaula Elementary School, effective Aug. 2; Jermaine Coleman, 202-Day Assistant Principal, Eufaula Elementary School, effective July 25; Tracy Hubbert, 222-Day Assistant Principal, Admiral Moorer Middle School, effective July 10; Allison Warrick, Math Teacher, Eufaula High School, effective Aug. 2; Charles Ogleclark, Science Teacher, Eufaula High School, effective Aug. 2; Jan Bowen, Special Education Coordinator, Central Office, effective TBD; Employment, Classified; Demetria Kelly, Paraprofessional, Eufaula Elementary School, effective Aug. 6; April Parmer, Paraprofessional, Eufaula Elementary School, effective Aug. 6; Lillian Thompson, 185-Day 6-Hour CNP Position, Eufaula High School, effective Aug. 6; Shawnda Glover, 185-Day 6-Hour CNP Position, Eufaula High School, effective Aug. 6.
Transfer, Certified, Katrina Hardison, Voluntary transfer from 6th Grade Teacher, Admiral Moorer Middle School to Intervention Teacher, Admiral Moorer Middle School, effective Aug. 2.
Summer School, Certified, Nathan Black, Term II Driver’s Education, July 8-27.
Other, Susan Webb, Administrative Assistant, Central Office, Pay for overtime (in place of compensatory time) as approved by Supervisor.
