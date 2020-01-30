Three of those who perished in Monday’s fire that killed at least eight — several are still missing — at a marina on the Tennessee River in Scottsboro were students with the Eufaula City School’s Alabama Virtual Academy (ALVA).
The massive fire swept through houseboats parked along the dock. Thirty-five boats were destroyed in the fire and investigators have used DNA and dental records to identify some of those who died. Officials recovered the boat Wednesday believed to have been the cause for the start of the fire.
The students with ALVA were ages 7, 9 and 10.
