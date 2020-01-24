Admiral Moorer Middle School Drum Circle members are Super Stars! They were part of the opening act for the Alabama Music Educators Association Conference Thursday at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center. Students performing were Jaquan Yarbrough, Anthony Young, Jamir Erkins, Leonel Perez-Perez, Jacobei Bowen, Joy Hill, Lyrica Cliatt, JW Williams, Jacori Lewis and Apolonia De La Cruz. Teachers and staff performing were Kim Jackson, Megan Green, Lisa Johnson, Rosalyn Graham and Sallie Lewis.
