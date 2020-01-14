Brandon Kiser, Admiral Moorer Middle School principal, has been named vice president of the Alabama Association of Middle Level Education.
The Association of Middle Level Education (AMLE) is committed to helping middle school educators reach every student, grow professionally and create great schools.
The vision of AMLE is to empower educators who create opportunities to cultivate the potential and possibilities of young adolescents.
Kiser, who has fifteen years of experience in education, is a native of Abilene, Texas, and a graduate of Athens High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in general science education from Auburn University, a master’s degree in instructional leadership and administration from Troy University in Phenix City, an educational specialist degree in educational leadership and administration from Auburn University and is currently pursuing his PhD in the same field at Auburn University.
Kiser also taught science at Smiths Station and Eufaula High Schools. He has coached football, tennis and wrestling.
Before serving as the principal of Admiral Moorer Middle School, he served as a middle school assistant principal for two years and an elementary principal for two years in Russell County and two years as principal of Demopolis Middle School.
Kiser and his wife, Lauren, have two children, Ella Kate and Evan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.