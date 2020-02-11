A record number of students at Admiral Moorer Middle School were inducted into the National Junior Honor Society last week in front of a packed gymnasium at AMMS.
Raven Ivey noted that 112 students were inducted, including the first-ever class of sixth graders.
“It’s an honor and I promise you it’s one worth holding,” Ivey said as she addressed the students.
In order to become a member of NJHS, students must maintain a 90 percent average. There were 47 sixth graders, 50 seventh graders and 15 eighth graders making the list.
“I want to congratulate you on a great honor,” AMMS Principal Brandon Kiser said. “You will become known around town and school as a National Junior Honor Society student.
“With the great honor comes a great responsibility. You will set an example for the rest of the student body.”
AMMS NJHS inductees:6th Grade Students:Bouyer, Imariyah; Brooks, Aaliyah; Calton, Grace; Cao, Jayce; Coates, Finn; Dickey, Ashlee; Dunn, Meghan; Franklin, Destiny; Franklin, Jhayla; Helms, Allie Grace; Hicks, Trey; Hinson, Allison; Jackson, Sha’Miya; Keirnan, Lenzy; Lamons, Armadria; Laster, Saniyah; Lucas, Alexa; Lynn, Katelyn; Mann, Will; Marcelle, Jacob; McCray, Jakeila; Merritt, Jordan; Mitchell, Katherine; Morris, Lamar; Morrison, Ja’Kyriah; Mottley, Ella; Palmer, Kiavani; Peterson, Skylar; Robinson, Kimmora; Sawyer, Britten; Shirley, Carlie; Smith, Alyssa; Solorio, Talia; Taylor, Phillis; Thomas, Gabby; Thornton, Kiara; Trammell, Edie; Turner, Chloe; Tzompaxtle-Vazquez, Keyla; Walden, Dennis; Ward, Rooty; Whaley, Chelsie; Walker, Janya; White, Mallory; Wingate, Cooper; Wright, Sahdia; Young, Mackenzie.
7th Grade Students:Battle, Trinity; Beatty, Josh; Berry, Caitlyn; Bouyer, Bryan; Bussey, N’Zharia; Calixto-Martinez, Eddie; Carmona, Natalia; Chavez, Javier; Clayton, Elliott; Coates, Eden; Dennis, Xavier; Dowling, Maddie; Gant, Lyric; Hawkins, Zach; Henderson, Logan; Jackson, Tyler; Johnston, Halee; King, Ty’Asia; Marshall, Deyonce; McKenzie, Amya; McKinnon, Jasmine; Mitchell, Gray; Mock, Jada; Morris, Waylon; Murphy, Jacob; Palmer, Ganielle; Palmer, Kaleb; Phillips, Baylie; Richardson, Kyla; Richardson, Marianna; Richardson, Shakera; Rivers, Stormi; Robinson, Tom; Romines, Abigail; Ryals, Britton; Salinas, Eric; Sanders, Tristan; Sawyer, Austin; Smith, Bernie; Staples, Kaylie; Staples, Westin; Stevens, Taylor; Tasker, Bryson; Tew, Alyssa; Tew, Luke; Valencia, Sarahi; Washington, Taylor; Westbrook, Abby; Westbrook, Matthew; Zimmer, Alex.
8th Grade Students:
Burton, Gabby; Cox, Caden; Craft, Lexi; Forehand, Jacob; Greathouse, Jenna; Hart, Bridgette; Macolly, Logan; Moss, Jaquavious; Nolin, Sydney; Nova, Alyssa; Retherford, William; Roblero-Hernandez, Jennifer; Starling, Elysia; Williams, Derrick; Williams, Gracie.
