CUTHBERT, Georgia — Andrew College has announced that due to the Coronavirus and the Center for Disease Control’s recommendations, it will be cancelling its third annual Arts Around the Square Festival which was scheduled to be held on March 21.
The monthly Farmer’s Market to be held in downtown Cuthbert on that date has also been cancelled.
Still undecided at this point is whether the Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre scheduled for March 27 and 28 will be cancelled or postponed. A final decision will be made by April 13.
If you have questions regarding any of these events, please call 229-732-5928.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.