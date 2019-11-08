CUTHBERT, GA. — Join author, artist, and historian Jim Owens as he discusses his local Creek Indian heritage in the Pitts Library at Andrew College.
Owens received an MFA from Georgia College and lives in Alabama. His mixed-genre creative and critical work has appeared in numerous publications. For over a decade, he taught composition and rhetoric, business writing and literature at several universities in the South.
The lecture and artifact display will be on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. The lecture and display is free and open to the public.
