The Eufaula Heritage Association is pleased to announce that the following four 2020 high school graduates have each been awarded a $1,000 Anmarie Honan scholarships: Parker Brabham, Anna Murph, Rebecca Weathers and Davis Wingate.
The scholarships are presented annually by the Eufaula Heritage Association, in memory of Anmarie Barrie Honan, to high school seniors who will be graduating in the spring from high school, or are home schooled, in Barbour County. The Scholarship Committee evaluates students on the following criteria when determining the scholarship winners: community service, leadership positions and accomplishments, extra-curricular activities including sports and grade point average.
Anmarie Honan loved helping deserving children whether it was serving as a volunteer reader in the primary school, buying bicycles and toys for needy children at Christmas or raising money for the Boy Scouts. It was totally in character for her when, in 2014, the Eufaula Heritage Association announced its desire to give its first scholarship to a deserving young lady in the Pilgrimage Court that Anmarie step forward and volunteered to fund the scholarship.
After Anmarie’s untimely death on July 27, 2014, her family established a scholarship fund in her memory and endowed it with an initial gift of $50,000. Additional gifts in memory of Anmarie have raised the amount in the fund to over $70,000.
Scholarships are awarded in Anmarie’s name and in the name of Anmarie’s mother, Ann Kasper Barrie.
Since it was established, 24 scholarships have been awarded.
