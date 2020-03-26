Ann Devine has always loved Eufaula, and the Eufaula Pilgrimage has always loved her.
“We can’t do without her,” Heritage Association Executive Director Pam Snead said of Devine.
Devine is the Ticket Office Chairperson for the Eufaula Pilgrimage, but Snead said Devine actually is in charge of all of the money the big event brings to the Heritage Association.
“This is the first home I remember and I returned to visit my uncles, aunts and 19 first cousins for two weeks every summer for years after my family moved away,” Devine said. “I went to grammar and high school in Vermont, college in Massachusetts, and I worked as an area bank president in Connecticut before returning home 26 years ago. For 22 years, I have been employed at what is now Trustmark National Bank as a registered investment rep and financial advisor.
“I think I’ve been active at the Pilgrimage almost that long. I’ve lost count, but for about 15 years, I’ve managed ticket office sales and collected and recorded monies from the homes and other activities.”
Snead said Devine has given up her time share in Florida on many occasions during the Pilgrimage week.
“I love the feeling of community here, especially at Pilgrimage time,” Devine said. “It seems like almost everyone is involved in one way or another.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.