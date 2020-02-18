As voters get ready to go to the polls on March 3 to cast their vote in the Primary Election, many are questioning what type of identification they need to take with them to show poll workers.
The Office of the Secretary of State recently released a list of acceptable forms of photo identification that may be taken to the polls on Election Day. The list includes a valid Alabama Driver’s License that is not expired or has been expired less than 60 days; an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency digital driver’s license; a valid Alabama non-driver ID that is not expired or has been expired less than 60 days; an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency digital non-driver ID; a valid Alabama Photo Voter ID Card; a valid state-issued (Alabama or any other state) ID (Valid AL Department of Corrections Release — Temporary ID — photo required, Valid AL Movement/Booking Sheet from prison /jail system — photo required, or valid Pistol Permit — photo required; a valid Federal-issued ID; a valid US Passport; a valid employee ID from the Federal Government, State of Alabama, County, Municipality, Board, or other entity of this state; a valid student or employee ID from a public or private college or university in the State of Alabama, including postgraduate, technical, or professional schools; a valid student or employee ID issued by a state institution of higher learning in any other state; a valid military ID, or a valid Tribal ID.
If a voter does not possess one of the approved forms of identification, they may receive a free Alabama photo voter ID from the local Board of Registrars, or by visiting a mobile photo ID unit if there is one in their area.
If a voter is casting their vote by absentee ballot, there are a couple things for them to remember. One of the most important things to remember is that the last day to request a ballot is Feb. 27; March 2 is the last day that an absentee ballot can be returned in person, and the last day that one can be postmarked.
A change in submitting an application for an absentee ballot was made in 2019 with the passing of Alabama Act 2019-507. Voters submitting an absentee ballot application are now required to provide a copy of the voter’s valid photo identification along with the ballot application. This will help ensure that only eligible voters receive ballots for the election in which they are qualified to vote in.
