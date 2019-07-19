A combined effort from local residents as well as a property owner from out of state will allow area youths to have a place to seek shade, play board games or perhaps even enjoy a cookout.
Eufaula City Council President Johnny Knight, Councilman Lucious Cobs, residents Arthur Porter and Andrew Ramey saw to it that a large shaded lot near St. John’s Church was cleared off. Kids, Knight said, often play at a nearby field next to New Covenant Mission Ministries, but they can now seek shade from the summer sun by coming to the lot owned by Annette Newberry of Ohio. Newberry has agreed to let the kids play there and plans are for picnic tables to be added soon so that they can sit, enjoy a snack, or perhaps even play dominoes, according to Knight.
The property is also adjacent to Jeanetta Britt’s Community Garden. It will be supervised by Gloria Riley.
Future plans also include portable restrooms to be placed on the lot.
“Our plan is to clean up the entire Dudley Quarters,” Knight said. “We just want to give the kids something to do.”
In other business:
Monday’s meeting of the Eufaula City Council was held without air conditioning as part of downtown Eufaula was without power for a short period Monday afternoon.
The council will address the proposed 3-cent gas tax and school board decision regarding whether to nominate or hold an election at the Aug. 5 meeting.
Mali, a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois and a member of the Eufaula Police Department’s K-9 corps, will have hip replacement and will no longer be in service. Police Chief Steve Watkins said the dog would remain with its handler.
Watkins also asked for and received a resolution that will allow the EPD and the Alabama Drug Task Force to be a distributing agency between the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and seven other agencies.
The new city handbook was approved.
A low bid from PCI Technologies of Prattville of $25,398.75 was accepted for security management. The city received a grant from Homeland Security.
The Eufaula Community Center will be purchasing four 15-ton heat pumps at an estimated cost of $80,000.
Rev. Marvin Brown was appointed to fill the unexpired term of recently deceased Willie Walton on the Board of Zoning Adjustments.
Chewalla Marina received an off-premises beer license.
Council member Linda Grice noted that more than 250 people had taken part in the Carnegie Library’s summer reading program and more than 50 new library cards had been distributed. The Library will end the Summer Reading Program with an ice cream social on July 31.
Eufaula Fest will replace Indian Summer and Grice said it appears to have many additions. The event will take place in the Seth Lore District, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12-13.
Finally, Watkins said that anyone wishing to report vehicles speeding or driving erratically can call an anonymous tip line at 687-7100.
