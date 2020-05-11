Area restaurants began reopening on Monday following Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s latest order (see related article this page).
Some have chosen to open immediately, while others will take more time to return to operation.
Cajun Corner will continue to do curbside service only for the time being.
El Jalisco opened Monday at 50% capacity. Owner Yadira Chavez said she has ordered pagers that will notify customers when they can come in if the restaurant is at 50% percent when they arrive. Those with pagers can wait outside or in their vehicle once given the pagers. Inside, Chavez has spread out the tables so they are not right next to others.
Rodeos Mexican Restaurant opened its dining area at 50% capacity on Monday at 5 p.m.
Old Mexico has opened its dining area to 50% capacity.
Phil’s BBQ and Catering Service will continue only doing carryout for now.
Willy T’s remains drive-through only.
Barb’s Country Kitchen will make the decision to move from curbside to dine-in this week.
Steve Cox of River City Grill said his restaurant, which has been closed since March 19, will reopen Thursday, May 14.
“We are doing a deep spring-cleaning, I guess,” Cox said. “We are still cleaning and sanitizing everything, then on Wednesday we’ll go through all of our procedures with employees.”
Bread Basket Deli will remain carryout only until further notice.
Big H Chicken is open to diners, but with cafeteria-style only.
Graffiti’s Pizza Joint does have outside dining as well as a covered patio but no sitting inside. It plans to revisit its plans by next week.
Michelle’s of Georgetown reopened Monday at 25% capacity, but the usual buffet will be replaced by cafeteria dining.
Snoring Bear Lakeside Grill in the White Oak community will open its dining and patio area Tuesday at 50% capacity.
Many restaurants were unavailable for updates on Monday. The following list provides phone numbers for area restaurants.
BA’s Country Cooking —232-4085
Barb’s Country Kitchen — 616-0035
Bama Chicks —695-1021
Big H Chicken —687-5100
Blue Moon Coffee of Eufaula —687-5001
Bread Basket —687-5567
Brickstone Burgers & Brews —687-9184
Cajun Corner — 616-0816
Domino’s Pizza —203-7676
Donut King — 687-4580
El Jalisco Mexican Grill — 687-0063
Eufaula Country Club — 687-2007
Graffiti’s Pizza Joint — 232-7004
Lakepoint State Park — 687-8011
Little Caesar’s — 687-4100
Michelle’s of Georgetown — 229-334-5912
NuWave Nutrition — 845-4000
Old Mexico — 687-7770
Phil’s BBQ and Catering Service — 687-3337
Pizza Hut — 687-7027
River City Grill — 616-6550
Rodeo’s Mexican Restaurant — 232-4405
Sam’s Kitchen and Grill — 687-9323
Snoring Bear Lakeside Grill — 363-7094
Superior Pecan — 687-2031
Thelma’s Kitchen — 232-4546
Tisa’s Cakes — 616-7771
Waffle House — 687-0463
Willy T’s — 616-0075
Please notify the Tribune of any changes at kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.
