restaurant photo

Curt Perryman of Michelle’s Restaurant of Georgetown is ready to re-open the venue with cafeteria-style dining.

 CRYSTAL HILL/TRIBUNE

Area restaurants began reopening on Monday following Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s latest order (see related article this page).

Some have chosen to open immediately, while others will take more time to return to operation.

Cajun Corner will continue to do curbside service only for the time being.

El Jalisco opened Monday at 50% capacity. Owner Yadira Chavez said she has ordered pagers that will notify customers when they can come in if the restaurant is at 50% percent when they arrive. Those with pagers can wait outside or in their vehicle once given the pagers. Inside, Chavez has spread out the tables so they are not right next to others.

Rodeos Mexican Restaurant opened its dining area at 50% capacity on Monday at 5 p.m.

Old Mexico has opened its dining area to 50% capacity.

Phil’s BBQ and Catering Service will continue only doing carryout for now.

Willy T’s remains drive-through only.

Barb’s Country Kitchen will make the decision to move from curbside to dine-in this week.

Steve Cox of River City Grill said his restaurant, which has been closed since March 19, will reopen Thursday, May 14.

“We are doing a deep spring-cleaning, I guess,” Cox said. “We are still cleaning and sanitizing everything, then on Wednesday we’ll go through all of our procedures with employees.”

Bread Basket Deli will remain carryout only until further notice.

Big H Chicken is open to diners, but with cafeteria-style only.

Graffiti’s Pizza Joint does have outside dining as well as a covered patio but no sitting inside. It plans to revisit its plans by next week.

Michelle’s of Georgetown reopened Monday at 25% capacity, but the usual buffet will be replaced by cafeteria dining.

Snoring Bear Lakeside Grill in the White Oak community will open its dining and patio area Tuesday at 50% capacity.

Many restaurants were unavailable for updates on Monday. The following list provides phone numbers for area restaurants.

BA’s Country Cooking —232-4085

Barb’s Country Kitchen — 616-0035

Bama Chicks —695-1021

Big H Chicken —687-5100

Blue Moon Coffee of Eufaula —687-5001

Bread Basket —687-5567

Brickstone Burgers & Brews —687-9184

Cajun Corner — 616-0816

Domino’s Pizza —203-7676

Donut King — 687-4580

El Jalisco Mexican Grill — 687-0063

Eufaula Country Club — 687-2007

Graffiti’s Pizza Joint — 232-7004

Lakepoint State Park — 687-8011

Little Caesar’s — 687-4100

Michelle’s of Georgetown — 229-334-5912

NuWave Nutrition — 845-4000

Old Mexico — 687-7770

Phil’s BBQ and Catering Service — 687-3337

Pizza Hut — 687-7027

River City Grill — 616-6550

Rodeo’s Mexican Restaurant — 232-4405

Sam’s Kitchen and Grill — 687-9323

Snoring Bear Lakeside Grill — 363-7094

Superior Pecan — 687-2031

Thelma’s Kitchen — 232-4546

Tisa’s Cakes — 616-7771

Waffle House — 687-0463

Willy T’s — 616-0075

Please notify the Tribune of any changes at kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.

Tags

Load comments