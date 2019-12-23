After enduring what seemed like constant rain over the weekend, Eufaula will get a Christmas reprieve with sunny skies forecasts Tuesday through Thursday and zero precipitation through Friday.
In fact, Temperatures are expected to be in the high 60’s and even reaching 70 on Friday in Eufaula.
Eufaula Public Works Superintendent Tim Brannon said his staff prepared for the onslaught of rain by spending about half a day last week on Thursday and Friday making sure some troublesome drains in town were clear of leaves and limbs. As a result, the only problem Brannon heard of was a manhole cover on Sanford Avenue overflowing, but that issue was resolved by the water department.
According to the National Weather Service, some places in Barbour County received 3 inches or more from Saturday to Monday, and some local reports suggested even more.
The reading of Lake Eufaula’s gauge on Monday morning was at 188.92. Its full pool is 188.00.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.