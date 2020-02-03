A suspect has been arrested in the Jan. 26 shooting death of a Eufaula man.
According to a press release from the Eufaula Police Department, Cordarius Jamal Turner, 24, of Eufaula has been arrested for his suspected role in the shooting death of Brandon Christopher Henry that occurred on Central Avenue in Eufaula early on Jan. 26.
Henry, 29, was found by officers after 911 calls came in at 12:16 a.m. on Jan. 26, reporting a shooting in Central Avenue, just off Dale Road. When EPD officers arrived on scene, they found Henry, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, lying in the yard of a residence.
It was estimated that the incident occurred between 12:05 a.m. and 12:15 a.m. on Sunday morning according to a report released by the EPD. Eufaula Fire and Rescue units were dispatched to the scene, followed by Coroner Chip Chapman after it was determined that Henry had succumbed to his wounds. Chapman pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Cordarius Jamal Turner has been charged with Murder in the shooting of Henry.
“Turner was developed as a suspect and arrested Wednesday afternoon as a result of an extensive investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division. The shooting is still being thoroughly examined and more arrests are anticipated,” EPD Chief Steve Watkins said.
Turner is being held in the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.
Anyone with any information that may contribute to the investigation is urged to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200, or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.
