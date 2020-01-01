An arrest has been made in the weekend death a man injured in Midway during an altercation that occurred in the early morning hours on Saturday.
According to a press release from the BCSO, Sheriff Tyrone Smith was contacted by the Sheriff of Bullock County and advised of a black male that had been transported by personal vehicle to the Bullock County Hospital seeking treatment for possible stab wounds. The man, Robert Rogers Jr., 33, died on his way to the hospital.
The release from the BCSO detailed that there was an altercation between Rogers and 37 year-old Lazadenian White at an address on Hollingsworth Road in Midway around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, which resulted in the injuries to Rogers.
White was arrested on Monday, interviewed and booked into the Barbour County Jail on the charge of murder.
Sgt. Tracy Reese, a detective with the BCSO, released that an investigation is still ongoing by the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office and that several interviews have been conducted.
