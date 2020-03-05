CUTHBERT, GA. — Andrew College will be hosting their its annual Arts Around the Square Festival on March 21 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in historic downtown Cuthbert. Join others downtown as you experience art, theatre, music and more. Regional musicians and artists will be on site.
Food vendors and several arts/crafts booths will also be close at hand, so stay for the day.
All of the day’s activities are free and open to the public and will be fun for all ages.
The Festival is currently accepting vendor applications. If you are part of an organization or business that would like to set up a booth or table and sell your wares, please contact Hallah Sauls at 229-732-5990 or hallahsauls@andrewcollege.edu. Deadline to register to be a vendor is Saturday, March 14.
