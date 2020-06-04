AUBURN — The Auburn City Council approved a name change Tuesday night for Mike Hubbard Boulevard near the Auburn University Regional Airport.
Mike Hubbard Boulevard will now be a continuation of Bent Creek Road, after on the recommendation made in May by the city’s planning commission.
The new section of Bent Creek Road goes north from East Glenn Avenue to the airport terminal.
“What became Mike Hubbard Boulevard was dedicated in 2008 when the Auburn University Regional Airport was preparing to build its new terminal, constructed in 2010, on the eastern side of its runway,” said the city’s e-packet.
Council members Brett Smith and Beth Witten recused themselves from the vote.
Council member Tommy Dawson voted against the motion and said he has heard from several constituents wanting different names for the road.
However, other names for the road can still be submitted for another change. Council member Connie Fitch-Taylor said she was in favor of voting for Bent Creek Road, with the possibility of changing it again later.
