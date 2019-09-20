The annual meeting of the Barbour County Auburn Club was held Tuesday night at the Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce with Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene and Tigers’ mascot Aubie as the special guests. Pictured here are (from left) Dr. James Lockwood, Ed Richardson, Allen White, Greene and Billy Houston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.