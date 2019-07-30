The late Wayne Baker, former coordinator for the Eufaula Parks and Recreation Department as well as the state director for Dixie Softball, was honored posthumously during a dedication ceremony Sunday afternoon at the Old Creektown Complex. There was a plaque in the shape of a home plate placed on the press box where Baker used as his office, as well as a bench made at Wallace Community College Sparks Campus. Keef Pettis, director of the Eufaula Parks and Recreation Department, Baker’s widow, Lynne Baker, and several family members, friends and Dixie Softball officials were on hand for the dedication.
