Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE ACROSS PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .MANY AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 20 HAVE EXPERIENCED RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES OVER THE PAST SEVERAL DAYS. THIS HAS CAUSED AREA CREEKS AND WATERWAYS TO BECOME SWOLLEN WITH SOME NEAR BANKFULL. MORE HEAVY RAIN IS LIKELY TO SPREAD ACROSS CENTRAL ALABAMA ON WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BIRMINGHAM HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA, EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA, SOUTHEAST ALABAMA, AND WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL ALABAMA, AUTAUGA, BIBB, CHILTON, COOSA, DALLAS, ELMORE, JEFFERSON, LOWNDES, MONTGOMERY, PERRY, SHELBY, ST. CLAIR, AND TALLADEGA. IN EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA, CALHOUN, CHAMBERS, CLAY, CLEBURNE, LEE, MACON, RANDOLPH, RUSSELL, AND TALLAPOOSA. IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA, BARBOUR, BULLOCK, AND PIKE. IN WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA, GREENE, HALE, MARENGO, PICKENS, SUMTER, AND TUSCALOOSA. * FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. * WITH THE SATURATED SOILS ALREADY IN PLACE, IT WILL NOT TAKE MUCH MORE RAINFALL TO PRODUCE LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING. USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&