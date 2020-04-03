According to the Alabama Department of Public Heath, Barbour County now has one confirmed case of COVID-19, leaving just Henry, Geneva and Perry counties as the only three in Alabama without a confirmed vase.
Barbour County gets first confirmed case of COVID-19
