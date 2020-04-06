As of Monday morning, April 6, the Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed two cases of COVID-19 in Barbour County.
Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs issued a curfew for the city beginning Sunday, April 5, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily until further notice. On Saturday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a stay-at-home order that began at 5 p.m. For frequently asked questions regarding the order, see related article on Page 6.
The Alabama Department of Public Health will be having one-day drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Eufaula and Clayton. No appointment is necessary, but participants are urged to bring a doctor’s referral with them to the testing site. Those clinics will be:
Thursday, April 9, 530 Lake Drive, Eufaula (Eufaula High School parking lot), from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Friday, April 10, 39 Browder Street, Clayton (Barbour County Health Department), from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
To be tested, individuals must meet these criteria:
The patient is symptomatic with at a minimum (measured or subjective)...
Fever OR cough OR shortness of breath
Immunocompromised or have co-morbidities, AND
Age 65 years or older
Healthcare worker
Associated with a long-term healthcare facility
If you have no symptoms, testing is not recommended by the Alabama Department of Public Health. If you have mild symptoms and do not fall into one of the above high-risk groups, it is recommended that you self-isolate at home and call 1-888-264-2256 if your symptoms worsen.
One of the Barbour County cases was confirmed to be at a Eufaula Circle K store on the corner of State Docks Road and Highway 431. The business was closed Sunday and posted a note on its door stating the store was temporarily closed following a diagnosis of COVID-19. The note added that the store would re-open as soon as “we complete advanced cleaning and sanitation.”
HIPPA laws prevent the release of particular locations; however the public can be notified through individual businesses. The government is working on changing that law during the current pandemic.
Tibbs said extra police officers would be on duty during the curfew hours. Those breaking the curfew could face up to 180 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.
The Eufaula Housing Authority on Monday morning asked its residents if maintenance was required at their place, those living there were asked to either leave the house or stay in another room away from workers. If anyone needed assistance, they were asked to call 687-2451 or 687-2440.
Also, the Housing Authority said residents in violation of the governor‘s or mayor’s orders, particularly gatherings, would be subject to a swift eviction.
“You are responsible for all guests at your house and in your yards,” the Housing Authority said in its letter. “We are working closely with the police department and they will be driving through on a regular basis.” The EPD is asked to notify the Housing Authority if there is a violation, at which time the eviction process will begin.
