School reports cards from the Alabama Department of Education were released last week, and the Barbour County School System maintained a letter grade of D from the Alabama Department of Education, although they dropped from the 61 given in the 2017-2018 report card to the current 60 in the 2018-2019 report card. A slight improvement in the Accountability Indicators for 2019 was noted in the Academic Achievement area as the school system rose to 30.9% over the 30.3% given in 2017-2018. An improvement in chronic absenteeism was noted with a decrease to 28.14% over a percentage of 34.81 in 2017-2018. A large jump in the area of Progress in English Language Proficiency was shown for the current report with the percentage being given at 51.72; almost double the 26.09%age was in 2017-2018.
Areas that the county school system went backwards in were Academic Growth, 70.41% (2017-2018, 72.38); Graduation Rate, 76.79% (2017-2018, 89); College and Career Readiness, 12.5% (2017-2018, 18.87).
“We didn’t get to this place in the last two or three years,” Barbour County School Superintend Dr. Matthew Alexander said. “I know that, based upon all the research that I have read, that things have happened that have lead us to where we are, and what we currently see are lagging indicators of what has happened over a period of time. I think if you think about data in those terms you will realize that what we are doing right now and the indicators we are seeing right now in our daily work with students - the beginning of the year assessments, the end of the year assessments, extending the school day, etc., -- the work that we see with our children on a daily basis, that is what makes up our leading indicators. They tell us what is going to happen at some point in the future. We know that what we currently see in terms of state assessment data, that is lagging – that is what has happened. Something has happened to trigger it over a period of time.
“It’s important as we move forward to keep in mind that growth is a leading indicator and as long as we continue to push forward and see the growth that we want to see in our children as we move from week to week, month to month, from year to year, that ultimately we will get to a place we want to see and look forward to seeing those lagging indicators being what those leading indicators once were,” Alexander said. “We will continue to push to get to that place that we want to get to.
“There are some things that we are going to work on. We need parental engagement to be at a level that is indicative of the level of support that our teachers need, that our children need to work towards what we want them to do and that is to grow academically and socially. We have an absenteeism problem that we are going to have to address. If our children are not at school, they cannot be expected to learn.”
An increase in the reading proficiency for the county schools was noted with the current percentage being given at 16.45 over 2018’s 15.53%. Another increase was noted in the proficiency of Science with 12.34% for 2019, a slight increase from 11.67% for 2018.
The participation rate for reading in the county school system also showed a slight increase in the county schools with the 2019 rate being 98.53% over 2018’s 98.46%.
To view the Alabama State Report Cards, visit www.alsbe.edu. Once on the website, simply go to the Alabama State Department of Education Report Card on the right side of the navigation bar on the website’s main page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.